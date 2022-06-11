Entertainment

Sarah Kohan shows off her figure with a spicy outfit (Video)

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

Sarah Cohanthe beautiful Australian model, former partner of Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández, fell in love with her millions of followers through her social networks with a couple of publications in which she appears showing off her worked figure.

Through her official Instagram account, Sarah Kohan shared a series of photos and a video in which she appears wearing a black set, which makes up a skirt and a top, which left her tremendous curves visible to her followers. .

Also read: Víctor “N”, former director of Cruz Azul, was arrested in CDMX

“This set @chanelofficial”, wrote the Australian model in a post that quickly caught the attention of her fans, as she managed to exceed 15 thousand “likes” and was filled with comments where compliments rained down on her.

A couple of years ago, Sarah Kohan ended her relationship with Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Los Angeles Galaxy striker, with whom she had two little babies, Noah and Nala.

Bachelor of Journalism, graduated from the University of Guadalajara. Follower of the Sacred Flock. Former host and collaborator of the program High Performance, of Radio UDG; creator of the Kick Off site. LB Rep. No snakes, just ladders. Contact: sergio.castellanos@debate.com.mx

Source link

