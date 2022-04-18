Sarah Luebbert moves further and further away from Club América Femenil

The America Women’s Club Today we are experiencing a very positive moment, since we have one of the best squads in the entire Liga MX Femenil, with top-level players, which has made us one of the favorite teams to win the title. One of these players is the American striker, Sarah Luebbertwhich is one of the key pieces of equipment.

This player has gradually won over the American fans, and is also the most influential player of the entire team led by Craig Harington. As if that were not enough, she is also the footballer who receives the most fouls, showing that a large part of América Femenil’s football passes through the feet of Sarah Luebbertfor this reason there is great concern about his possible departure.

In Chicago they are already waiting for Sarah’s return

Unfortunately the letter of this footballer does not belong to the America clubbecause it is on loan, but the owners are the whole of the Chicago Red Stars from United States. Although Sarah has already played two tournaments with the azulcrema team and there are real intentions of being able to keep the player permanently, the North American club does not seem to have the intention of accepting this.

Recently on its official social networks, the American team announced the number that it has already assigned to Sarah for the coming season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Luebbert would wear the number 11 on her jersey, showing that she has earned a hierarchy for what she has done with the Eagles thus far.

It seems very complicated that the Americanist board can retain it even more, but we must remember that the work of Claudia Carrion so far it has been exemplary, so nothing can be ruled out.