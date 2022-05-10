Sarah Luebbert says goodbye to the America fans in tears

the hobby

Mexico City / 08.05.2022 15:58:46





Sarah Luebbert arrived at América Femenil generating great expectations; sports director Claudia Carrión increased the enthusiasm of the fans with the signing of the American soccer player, who came on loan from the Chicago Red Stars.

After being eliminated in the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 at the hands of Tigres, it seemed that the era between Luebbert and America would end, however the board did everything possible to keep itkeeping the emotions between players and fans.

In Clausura 2022, it seemed that America was running as one of the strong candidates for the title, ranked fourth and started the league with great expectationsHowever, the pleasure did not last long and they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

In addition to saying goodbye to the title fight, America and its fans said goodbye to Sarah Luebbertsince everything indicates that he will no longer be in the ranks of the Eagles for the Opening 2022.

Given this, the number 23 shirt responded in a great way to the affection shown by the fans and he said goodbye in tears to those who gathered at the Azteca Stadium for the second leg of the quarterfinals.

However, There is still no official information about the future of the footballersince the sports director, Claudia Carrión mentioned -in a press conference- that they will analyze who should continue in the team and who no longer, referring to players and coaching staff.

MCF