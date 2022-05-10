Sarah Luebbert would have said goodbye to Club América vs. Pachuca for the Liguilla

Sarah Luebbert would have said goodbye to the Águilas del América Femenil in the clash with Pachuca for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Grita México C22 of the Liga MX Femenil.

The Águilas del América Femenil, falling at the Azteca Stadium with Club Pachuca for the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament, did not meet expectations. Therefore, everything tends to be a cycle closure for some of the members. Such is the case, among others, of Sarah Luebbert.

The American striker, who during the regular phase of the championship had scored six goals, he left the playing field of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula with teary eyesgiving clear signs that the clash with the Gophers could have been his last presentation with the institution’s blue-cream shirt.

Besides, It is worth remembering that, last January, the high command of Club América had to intervene the intentions of the Chicago Red Starsowner of the Sarah Luebbert pass, so that he would not return and could stay in the Nest for at least another six months. In this regard, the United States as a whole would have taken the position of requiring his return for the second half of the current year.

Sarah Luebbert’s numbers in America

Sarah Luebbert, who arrived in mid-2021, despite not having obtained titles, due to his level and dedication, leaves his mark on the Águilas del América Femenil. In total, between her participation in the Grita México A21 Tournament and the Grita México C22 Tournament, both from the Liga MX Femenil, the forward he accumulated seven goals in 21 games, of which he was a starter in 19.

América Femenil fell 2 to 1 with Pachuca and was eliminated

The Águilas del América Femenil, who had already lost 2-1 in the first leg, fell again for the same result in the match that was played at the Azteca Stadium under the framework of the quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. In this way, they culminate their participation after barely having achieved a fourth place in the regular phase.

