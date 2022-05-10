Sarah Luebbert’s farewell message to the fans of Club América

The Lap of the Quarter finals of the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022 of the Women’s MX LeagueCome in America Y PachucaIt was the last game of Sarah Luebbert with the Eaglesbecause you will have to report in the summer with the Chicago Red Stars, team of the National Women’s Soccer Leaguewho owns your letter.

As soon as France Maria Gonzalez blew the final whistle, the 24-year-old American soccer player walked around the pitch at the Aztec stadiumwhich was his home for more than a year, to say goodbye to the azulcrema fans who were present, however, he also spoke through social networks with a brief message: “Thank you, América Femenil”.

The fans of America also said they were grateful

Immediately, the blue-cream fans showed their sadness: “Come back whenever you want, this is your home”, “Thank you for so much soccer, Sarita”, “This is not goodbye, but a see you soon”, “Thank you for everything, you gave life to this team and much more, we are waiting for you, eagle, fly high”, were some of the messages dedicated to him by the best fans of Mexico.

It is worth mentioning that Sarah arrived for the Opening Tournament 2021. Thanks to his good performances, he quickly won the affection of the fans, who constantly showed their gratitude for his effort, either through social networks or in person, but unfortunately Luebbert and America must take different paths.