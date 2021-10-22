Sarah McKenzie, who is the guest pianist of Propaganda Live

Among today’s guests of the “Propaganda Live” program conducted by Dario Bianchi, tonight at 9.15 pm the international artist Sarah McKenzie will be a guest.

Live propaganda, is known on La7 for his satirical debates and has been conducted since 2017 by Diego Bianchi, also known under the pseudonym of Zoro. Tonight, October 22, the show returns in prime time at 21.15 on La7 for la first episode of the season. The program this evening will also deal with the hot topics of the moment with the usual irony: from the results of ballot of various Italian municipalities, which have seen a clear reduction in the votes in the center-right, in the clashes of the No Green Pass. Among the guests there will be Filippo Ceccarelli, Chiara Valerio, Lilian Thuram and the international pianist Sarah Mckenzie.

Who is Sarah McKenzie

Mckenzie is known in the music world as a very good one jazz pianist, Australian composer and singer. The artist began playing the piano at the age of nine years. He attended high school at the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts, the same school that gave rise to talents such as Hugh Jackman, Marcus Graham and Lisa McCune. After graduation, he attended college, completed his BA in “Jazz and Composition”, and won a place as a backing vocalist on the “Call Me Irresponsible” tour of Michael Bublé.

After moving to Melbourne, she studied with the English singer-songwriter James Morrison for six years and thanks to his great talent he signed a contract with “ABC Records” and recorded his first album with the new record company in 2011, entitled “Don’t Tempt Me”, from sound pop, blues and jazz. In 2012, McKenzie released her second work, “Close Your Eyes“, Winning the“ ARIA ”award for the best jazz album which earned her a place on tour with Enrico Rava and John Patitucci.

In the same year he won a scholarship to the “Berklee College of Music in Boston”, where he studied with Joanne Brackeen and obtained an artist’s diploma in Jazz Performance. After graduating she remained in the United States, but tonight La7 will have the honor of having you as a prime-time guest at “Propaganda Live”. (CLICK HERE for the latest program updates)