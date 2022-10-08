Sarah Michelle Gellar, Miley Cyrus, David Schwimmer… these series stars traumatized by a role!

Did you know, before agreeing to shoot for Ryan Murphy in the Netflix series “Dahmer”,Evan Peters was consumed by the role of Kai, in “American Horror Story: Cult“. A character that earned him therapy for 2 years. And the young prodigy is not the only one to have found himself very affected by a career choice.

Those who were upset by the violence of a scenario:

Sarah Michelle Gellar was traumatized by the ultra-realistic scene of her mother’s death, in buffy the vampire slayer. Penn Badgley in “You” was horrified by the death of Beck, whom he brutally kills, and whose filming has damaged him psychologically. Seeing the scene again is always a torture for him. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) asked that we only shoot the scene of Jane’s death once because it was too difficult for him. Sophie Turner (“Game Of Thrones“) her Sansa Stark character is raped by Ramsay Bolton on the show – she used many methods to overcome the trauma of filming. Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”) Hannah Baker’s suicide scene was “physically difficult” to shoot and the actress admits to not having realized the weight of all this until after the end of the shooting.



Those who struggled to get out of character:

Christina Applegate (“Dead To Me”) had to start therapy after filming the series, because she had been too deep in her person to embody her character. As Evan Peters (see above) who has long kept the darkness of his role in “American Horror Story: Cult“.

Those who complained about their filming conditions:

Emilia Clarke hated the nude scenes she had to shoot in Game Of Thrones. At the time, even the alcohol she drank before the shots didn’t change anything. Mandy Patinkin left Criminal mindsas he explained to Deadline in 2012 because it was psychologically unbearable. He stated : “I didn’t think they were going to kill and rape these women every night, every day, week after week, year after year. It was very destructive to my soul and my personality.”.

Those who have been tormented by the star system:

David Schwimmer could not stand the public exposure that brought him”Friends“. Same for me Miley Cyrus who had a crisis of self-confidence as a teenager. The actress felt like she was useless when she was gone Hannah Montana on the screen. Finally, Jack Gleeson aka Joffrey Baratheon in Game Of Thrones recounts having received an impressive number of threatening letters because of the wickedness of his fictional character.

