Sarah Michelle Gellar wants this actress to reprise her role as Buffy

Sarah Michelle Gellar has an idea about the actress who could replace her for the role of Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer… on the condition that the producers finally agree to shoot a remake of the legendary TV series.

This year marks the 25e anniversary of the broadcast of the first show. In order to celebrate this memorable date for all fans of the series, a book entitled Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts was recently published. The author, Evan Ross Katz, spoke with the interpreter of the main character, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and during their exchange, the actress advanced on an important subject.



The now 45-year-old star let the author know she would “vote for Zendaya” for the title role in a potential remake of the show, which aired from 1997 to 2003. And she is surely not the only one! The 25-year-old actress is indeed one of the most popular young stars in Hollywood today. She began her career on television as Rocky Blue, in the Disney series shake it upwhich aired for three years from 2010. However, it was in 2017 that the general public discovered her thanks to two film roles, those in Spider-Man: Homecoming and in The Greatest Showman.



When is the remake?

Although the remake has yet to be officially announced, there have been frequent talks about it at Fox, according to news outlet IGN. It looks like the final say goes to original series creator Joss Whedon. “When Joss decides it’s the right time, we’re going to do it, but it won’t happen until he makes the decision,” commented Gary Newman in 2018, when he was the network’s president. of TV. However, last year, Joss Whedon was accused of harassment and inappropriate behavior by several actors with whom he worked. Will these accusations jeopardize the new version?



