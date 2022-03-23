Sarah Michelle Gellar would be delighted to see Zendaya as the next Buffy

Don’t miss this special:

The 10 best episodes of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ that you cannot miss

Buffy the Vampire Slayer He has already turned 25 years old. More than two decades since the pilot of this fiction signed by Joss Whedon with Sarah Michelle Gellar as protagonist. To celebrate this milestone in television, since Buffy was of course a guide when it comes to the representation of the fantastic of the late nineties and early twenty-first century, Evan Ross Katz has made a book to honor this fiction. : Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts.

As it seems, and as Kartz himself affirms, Michelle Gellar revealed that I will vote without thinking twice for Zendaya for her to star in a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer nowadays, serving this so that the fiction would not fall into oblivion and could be updated to current cinematographic currents, adding new technologies, current digital effects and others. The latter would be a great advance, because it would help the battles to be more spectacular. Although part of Buffy’s grace lies in that manual craftsmanship.

No reboot announced

The book that we have mentioned to you, is out now, explores the cultural relevance of the show and the impact it has had in the contemporary audiovisual, serving as a guide for many creators who have wanted to explore the fantastic from different fronts, just as Buffy did at the time.

On the other hand, no news has been reported that there is a reboot or remake in progress of Buffy the Vampire Slayerso for now these are just fantasies of Sarah Michelle Gellar herself, who said goodbye to the character in style. But at least we have been able to see what the Huntress looks like at fifty thanks to the comics, which have continued to expand the character’s stories beyond the audiovisual.