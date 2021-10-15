Sarah Paulson and her version (on tv) of Linda Tripp

There are actresses who are recognized for the films they make, others for the peculiarity of the roles and the depth of the characters that often accompany our cinematic imagery. Sarah Catharine Paulson falls into the second category, with indelible nightmares created in eight years of American Horror Story (witch, deceased junkie, Siamese twins accused of murder …) e Ratched mentor Ryan Murphy; not to mention Marcia Clark’s role in The OJ Simpson case that made her win Emmy And Golden Globe and the next American Crime Story: Impeachment, in which she plays Linda Tripp, the mole from the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal. We interview her via zoom at the meetings of the Television critics association.

In his career he has played many real people. What is the most important thing to keep in mind?

Stick to the facts. When I work on real people, I don’t have to guess anything about the character, the facts are documented, I just have to put myself in the big picture of events. The three women interested me in this story: Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky And Linda Tripp. Precisely because they are real people, the public has the opportunity to understand the reasons for their behavior. Unfortunately I have to admit that with Linda I discovered I have a lot in common, I am impatient like her and, like her, I wish everything were perfect, according to my rules. (laughs).

How did you prepare for such a complex role?

I have read various books including The Death of American Virtue: Clinton vs Starr by Ken Gormley; Uncovering Clinton: A Reporter’s Story by Michael Isikoff, and I listened to all the tapes of Tripp’s recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky. The rest was group work, three hours of make-up a day, the blonde hair helmet, hours spent with diction teacher Carla Meyer, and posture teacher Julia Crockett.

What is your secret in choosing characters?

Always be honest, in life and at work. You don’t have to please everyone, I’m not interested in portraying only lovable characters. When I accepted the role of Mistress Epps in 12 years Slave, I found that no one wanted to play such a horrible woman. But I’m not interested in the goodness of a character, I’m interested in what makes him human, for better or for worse.

At what point was your career during the Clinton presidency?

It was at the beginning, back then I wanted to be Julia Roberts. I was young, and I thought I could have a success similar to hers. Over the years I realized that few actresses become Julia or Meryl, and I found that I was happy to have a job. Maybe it was good to be successful late in my career, because when you are young and you are successful right away you don’t take this job very seriously, maybe I wouldn’t have studied so hard to get many of the roles I have had.

Do you think that having struggled to succeed has given you more opportunities to play such a diverse range of roles?

I think so. I never had a choice, when I got a role it was just that. Things changed when I started working with Ryan Murphy, he was the first person to see me in different roles, who never had any doubts about my abilities. Thanks to him I have realized all my dreams as an aspiring actress child, even more than I ever expected. Let’s say that before we win theEmmy for Marcia Clark my life was definitely in black and white, but now I’m always in the gray area, I have more choices and it’s not always clear which are the right or most interesting ones to do.



Photo credit: Getty Images – Hearst Owned

In the last two years she has also been producing her own projects. How have responsibilities changed?

Also for this I have to thank Ryan, because he was the one who involved me, who wanted me to be able to express opinions on the creative choices, from casting, to costumes, to dialogues. Ryan is a person capable of delegating, of giving responsibility to the people who work with him, not everyone knows how to do it, especially in Hollywood. In Ratched I found myself exchanging views with Sharon Stone because Ryan was traveling, I was talking quietly with her, trying to make her believe that I knew exactly what she was talking about and I was in complete control of the situation … Here, this aspect of production is everything new, hilarious. I’ve always had opinions on the set, but as a producer it’s different because my ideas materialize and impact the work of hundreds of people, even the success of the show. it is a great responsibility but very rewarding ».

What do you love about this profession?

The camaraderie, the team spirit with strangers. You do things on set that you would never do with your family. I found myself licking Mark Duplass’s mucus, and it didn’t even disgust me. I’ve never done such a thing, not even with my sister. I love the creative spirit, even if the hours are crazy. The only thing I hate is waiting, maybe you wait ten hours to go to the set and then they send you home because it’s raining. Jimmy Cagney said, with good reason: “They pay me for the wait. The acting is free ”».



A woman you admire in a particular way?

My mother who, despite having me at twenty-one, has always been a good mother, and I am grateful to her for never having given up on her dreams. Thanks to her I grew up quickly, I was often alone and in order not to die of boredom I developed an incredible fantasy. And then there is Diane Keaton, an extraordinary woman, a true artist. We often go out for dinner, we like to imagine the life of the people sitting at the tables next to us. Her sense of humor for me is a constant source of inspiration, not only as an actress, but as a woman ».



Photo credit: Getty Images – Hearst Owned

An actor who left you with a good memory?

Jack Lemmon, with him I did The Long Way Home, one of his latest films. He was very protective of me. It was the first time I had worked with such an important actor. He always kept chocolate in his pocket, dark for him, milk for me. He always said to me: “You are good, you have talent. Never believe those who tell you otherwise ”.

Do you ever review your TV series?

Never. They told me that The OJ Simpson case it is very beautiful, but I have never seen it. I am a perfectionist, I would only see my mistakes.