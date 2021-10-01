News

Sarah Paulson: “I don’t want to act with Jack Nicholson in CGI”

Ratched has landed a few days ago on Netflix and is already receiving support from fans. Yet Ryan Murphy’s latest effort was not going to be easy: be inspired by one of the cult films of the seventies like One flew over the cuckoo’s nest and make it a success.

The choice to focus on the origins of the ruthless and cynical nurse Mildred Ratched, who in the film we see as a middle-aged woman raging on psychiatric patient Jack Nicholson, could backfire on the author of American Horror Story and turn out to be a flop.

Instead the union between horror, thriller and pastel but equally disturbing atmospheres scored a point for Ryan Murphy’s team, enrolling Ratched in the list of the most interesting products released on Netflix in the last period. Also thanks to Murphy’s choice to entrust the role of the protagonist, the mysterious and manipulative nurse, to his favorite actress, already widely “exploited” in American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson.

Sarah recently stated what her impressions were in dealing with a cult object like One flew over the cuckoo’s nest, already thinking about the second season. Regarding the likelihood of seeing Mildred Ratched confronting the context in which she is the protagonist in the film, and above all interact with the character of Jack Nicholson, the actress, however, said she was immovable.

I certainly don’t want to see myself acting in front of a computer-generated Jack Nicholson. I mean, I don’t think it sounds like a good idea. So I think if we get to those years, the story would be more about Nurse Ratched’s life when she took off her white uniform, coming back to her house from those days in the hospital with all the events that happened in that place.

At the moment, however, it is not yet known whether the series will make such a leap forward in time: RatchedIn fact, it is set in 1947, 16 years before Randi McMurphy, the character played by Jack Nicholson, set foot in the hospital run by the nurse.


