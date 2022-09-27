Saramago on the screen | MassCulture

Cinema. Saramago on the screen

Days: 3, 4, 5 and 6 October 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Theater of Tías

Entry. free and gratuitous

The Canarian Film Library pays tribute to the Portuguese writer José Saramago on the centenary of his birth (1922-2022) with a film series entitled Saramago on the screen. Of few writers can it be said that each of their fictions is incomparable to the previous one. Saramago was an author aware that each story has an ideal and intrinsic way of being told. Also on screen.

Program

Jose and Pilar (2019)

Monday, October 3 / Municipal Theater of Tías / 7:30 p.m.

Original title: Jose and Pilar. Country: Portugal. Address: Miguel Goncalves Mendes. Screenplay: Miguel Goncalves Mendes. Music: Alberto Iglesias. Photography: Daniel Nieves. Interventions: José Saramago, Pilar del Río, Gabriel García Márquez, Gael García Bernal, Fernando Meirelles. Duration: 125 minutes. Recommended age: + 14 years. YOU

the journey of the elephant, the book in which Saramago narrates the adventures of a pachyderm transported from the court of King John III to that of Archduke Maximilian of Austria, is the starting point for the documentary by Miguel Gonçalves Mendes, which portrays the relationship between José Saramago and Pilar from the river. A sample of the couple in their daily life in Lanzarote and Lisbon, at home and on their travels around the world.

blind (2008)

Tuesday, October 4 / Municipal Theater of Tías / 7:30 p.m.

Original title: Blindness. Country: Brazil Address: Fernando Meirelles Screenplay: Don McKellar, based on the novel essay on blindness by Jose Saramago. Music: Marco Antônio Guimarães. Photography: Cesar Charlone Interpreters: Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Danny Glover, Alice Braga, Gael García Bernal Duration: 118 minutes. Recommended age: + 16 years. YOU

A mysterious blindness epidemic spreads throughout an entire country. The first victims are confined in a hospital without receiving explanations. Among them is a woman who retains her sight, but keeps it a secret so she can accompany her husband, who has gone blind.

Enemy (2013)

Wednesday, October 5 / Municipal Theater of Tías / 7:30 p.m.

Original title: enemy. Country: Canada. Address: Denis Villeneuve. Screenplay: Javier Gullón, based on the novel the duplicate man by Jose Saramago. Music: Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans. Photography: Nicholas Bolduc. Interpreters: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Sarah Gadon, Isabella Rossellini, Joshua Peace Duration: 91 minutes. Recommended age: + 14 years. YOU

Adam is an affable history teacher One day, while watching a movie, he discovers an actor who is identical to him. Obsessed with the idea of ​​having a double, the search for that man will have unexpected consequences for him.

The Stone Raft (2002)

Thursday, October 6 / Municipal Theater of Tías / 7:30 p.m.

Original title: The stone pool. Country: Spain. Address: George Sluizer. Screenplay: George Sluizer and Yvette Biro, based on the homonymous novel by José Saramago. Music: Henny Vrienten. Photography: Goert Giltay. Interpreters: Federico Luppi, Iciar Bollain, Gabino Diego, Diego Infante, Antonia San Juan Duration: 103 minutes. Recommended age: + 14 years.

As a result of a cataclysm, a gap is opened on the border between Spain and France. The result is that the Iberian Peninsula floats adrift in the Atlantic Ocean, converted into a true stone raft.

More information at filmotecacanaria.com

Island Council of Lanzarote @culturalanzarote.com

José Saramago Foundation @acasajosesaramago.com

Town Hall of Tias @tias.es

and ICDC Canarian Institute for Cultural Development https://www.icdcultural.org/