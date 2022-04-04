Sarcopenia symptoms and supplements to counteract muscle loss

The tendency of the muscles to reduce the quantity and quality of muscle mass, resulting in the lowering of the level of physical performance, is typical of advancing age and very widespread among Covid-19 patients, young and old.

It is mainly thin males to suffer from sarcopenia, a very frequent disorder in the elderly population (destined to increase in a rapidly aging Italy), but which can also arise among patients of all ages affected by COVID-19. It is a syndrome that is characterized by the progressive and generalized loss of mass, muscle strength and performance which leads to an increased risk of physical disability, poor quality of life, falls, numerous complications (including very important osteosarcopenia) and death. According to an all-Italian clinical study conducted in Naples and published in the journal HealthcareHowever, a food supplement based on Arginine, Creatine, L-Carnitine, vitamins C and E can help counteract sarcopenia.

I STUDY – “We conducted an observational retrospective study on 40 patients admitted to sub-intensive care for Covid treated with Argivit (this is the name of the supplement) by comparing the data with a control group of as many patients – he explains Carolina Bologna, specialist in Geriatrics, medical director at the Internal Medicine of the Hospital of the Sea in Naples -. In particular, we monitored the muscle mass of the quadriceps with bedside ultrasound and the muscle strength with a dynamometer. The study showed one reduction in hospitalization by an average of seven days. Decreasing the length of stay in sub-intensive care is very important for the individual patient as well as for the national health system in terms of hospital stay costs. One week less of dependence on a respirator also means lowering the risk of hospital infections. Then there is thepsychological aspect which must not be neglected because a patient, who sees general well-being and their muscular-respiratory function improved every day, reacts better to treatment “.

the supplement – Obviously this is a treatment that is not life-saving, but that could improve the conditions of those suffering from sarcopenia and further studies are needed, on larger numbers of people, to confirm its effectiveness. “Argivit is composed of different substances which all play a positive and synergistic role with each other – continues Bologna -. Arginine not only contributes to enhance muscle mass but it is also the precursor of nitric oxide, a powerful vasodilator produced by the endothelium and which also allows a saving of metabolic reserves. Fundamental is the adequate supplementation of Vitamin C, an important antioxidant, that is useful in infections, which cause a systemic increase in oxidative stress, contributes to the normal function of the immune systemand finally favors the reduction of the feeling of tiredness and fatigue. The antioxidant action is also reinforced by Selenium and Vitamin E and the nutraceutical also provides an integration of fundamental mineral salts such as potassium and magnesium and the supply of iron “.

There sarcopenia it is a typical condition of more advanced ages, it can accompany acute and chronic diseases, aggravating them and therefore cannot be underestimated. “Increases the risk of physical disability, drastically reduces the quality of lifecauses many complications and can be fatal if not treated properly – he says Renzo Rozzini, director of the Department of Geriatrics of the Poliambulanza Foundation of Brescia -. It may be of interest even people under the age of 65 and the causes are not always identifiable and consequently preventable. We can intervene on lifestyles, among the older ones, and conduct screening tests to facilitate early diagnosis. In particular, it is important promote physical activity and a correct and balanced diet. Malnutrition, which facilitates the progression of the disease, is in fact very frequent and affects half of the elderly hospitalized or living in nursing homes. A valuable help can come from effective and very well tolerated food supplements such as Argivit “.

an aid to breathe better – “The progressive loss of muscle mass and the consequent weakness affect over 60% of men and women infected with Coronavirus – he concludes Eduardo Pone, head of the Emergency Medicine Department of the Naples Sea Hospital -. As various scientific studies have shown, these symptoms usually occur a few days after the start of hospitalization. They are not just about the elderly but even the “younger” patients under 40 years of age. These are problems they present direct repercussions on respiratory dynamics and therefore on the physiological functions as a whole. Hence the need to help our muscles work at their best in order to then recover following the insults of the virus “.