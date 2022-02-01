Sardinia at Ariston. In Sanremo Luca Faraone will conduct “Rkomi” | News

Among the protagonists of the Festival, the musician from Assemini, who also wrote the song in competition by Irama, with Giulio Nenna and Shablo, and by the legendary Laura Pausini with Madame and Shablo





Of:

Cristina Tangianu



It is shortly before the start of the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival and there is great excitement in the air. Today the first evening finally begins and not everyone knows that in that majestic theater of the City of Flowers there will also be a bit of Sardinia. Our Island, in fact, will be well represented by a young person who is alone 29 years old hides great experience, professionalism, strong creativity and emotional intelligence. “How do I feel? I am very happy and excited “. He is Luca Faraone, musician and composer. To Assemini, where he grew up, he started writing and playing from an early age. At 19 he decided to move to London to fulfill his dream of living as a musician. In this city he matured artistically, he honed his talent and worked, among others, with Emeli Sandè, the British group “Incognito”, played live with Craig David, Camila Cabello, Rita Ora and Tom Jones.

Last year he chose to return to Italy and immediately began collaborating with great singers from our music scene. Starting from today and for all five days of the Festival we will be able to hear something of his: he wrote the orchestration of “Insuperabile”, a song in competition by Rkomi, he supervised the musical direction of the performances and he will direct the orchestra for all the performances of the Festival; he wrote and produced, with Giulio Nenna and Shablo, the track in competition for Irama “Wherever you will be”; the cover that Irama himself will bring to Sanremo together with Gianluca Grignani is arranged by him and produced by him and Shablo. But that’s not all because, as Luca says, there is also the “icing on the cake”: the song that Laura Pausini will sing on Wednesday evening is written by the Sardinian musician, with Madame and Shablo.

Luca, in a few hours the curtain will rise on the 72nd edition of the Festival, how do you feel?

“I don’t feel agitation and anxiety, but I’m excited and really happy. This experience, compared to the many other important ones I have had so far, I feel more mine, it will be due to the fact of conducting an orchestra on that stage, so important, in Italy, in a festival that I have always watched since I was a child. I also think about my grandparents and how important my presence in that theater is for them. Being a source of pride, for my family and for all the people who follow me in general, fills me immensely with joy. “

What did your grandparents tell you when they found out?

“They are in a soup of jujubes, they are really delighted also because we did not expect it, I did not see it as something to specifically aim for, also considering that I only returned to Italy for a year. My grandparents write to me constantly, we feel a lot and are supportive. “

Why did you move to London?

“Because I wanted to be a musician, I wanted to do it as a profession, seriously. In Sardinia I played a lot and I started doing it professionally when I was 14. I arrived, at 19, to have played a little with all the Sardinian musical groups, around the squares, to have done studio work and live performances. Although I played almost every day this did not allow me to have a life that could be sustained only with music. In addition, I had aspirations, my dream was to play on stages all over the world, in front of tens of thousands of people, with important artists. So I moved to London, actually with the idea of ​​making it a month and seeing how the situation was, very convinced that the musical level was so high that I basically couldn’t do anything about it, but I was very stimulated by the fact that the being in an environment of incredible musical level could still help me a lot. Instead of a month I stayed there for 9 years. I’ve played with a lot of amazing people and had a huge learning curve. I think that no school could ever have given me all this wealth of experience. I went there to the fray, without knowing anyone. Luckily it went very well: I played with great musicians and started touring with international artists around the world. I crowned the first dream I had. “

Which was the second?

“To start writing for these artists, or to start putting my creativity at the service of the music rather than just performing and performing.”

And this dream too you managed to crown it. Let’s talk about Laura Pausini

“A totally unexpected and incredible collaboration. She is an icon. This summer she got in touch with me and Shablo and she asked us to produce a piece of her, written by Madame. We made a draft, she liked it a lot and we immediately decided to see each other and continue working together. The new single is beautiful, which among other things will also be the soundtrack of the first film dedicated to her which will be released in 240 countries. “

Is there a particular singer you’d like to give your song to?

“This question makes me think for a second because lately I’ve been working with artists that I like very much by chance. I could tell you “The nuclear tactical penguins”, I like Riccardo’s writing, he is really very good. Of others… I could give you many names, like Bruno Mars, but there are really a lot of them ”.

Let’s talk about Rkomi, tonight you will conduct the orchestra for him

“As I told you I am lucky enough to work with singers that I respect a lot and he is one of them.

I’ve done various things with him since we’ve known each other. Our relationship is a relationship that allows me to work in the best possible way, in the sense that we are friends and we share the experience of music and its path, together. So that too is a hyper stimulating thing: being, personally, involved in the creation of a new expression of his artistic identity is something that gives me enormous satisfaction, it is even more important to me than rather than going to the studio. one day and write a song. “

What else to say? Congratulations Luca and we can’t wait to see you at Ariston!







