SARDINIA weather: maps, snow risk forecasts. Update

The weather evolution of this weekend and the beginning of the next is confirmed. But it is even more confirmed the whole trend line for at least a week which sees weather conditions for the Winter Sardinia.

And yes, the snow will fall again next week, but at altitudes that for the moment would seem close to 1000 meters. Sorry if I tell you, not much for Sardinia in recent years that we have seen very mild autumn seasons until Christmas if not beyond.

Right now, the forecasts for the next few hours are taking shape towards confirmation of the irruption of cold air triggered by the very serious storm which has affected the British Isles, and which is drawing air from the Arctic regions.

The current temperatures will be significantly reduced on Sunday, and even more so on Monday, when you will have it the maximum cold. Cold that will be felt above all in the hills and mountains, a little less in the plains, also because there will be no rainfall that will do, as if to say going down the cold.

The cold air of arctic maritime origin, in fact, has a considerable variation in altitude. It decreases by about 1 ° C every 100 m, and when there are showers, these drag down cold air, inducing a temporary thermal drop produced by the shower.

And it is precisely during showers that snowfalls could occur at significantly lower altitudes than those fixed for freezing.

Attention, to be clear, the zero point is that temperature measured in the free atmosphere, it is not the temperature that is measured in the meteorological stations on the ground. Comparisons are often made by reading the temperatures recorded in the weather stations of the reliefs, but it is a gross error.

The snow will not fall on the plains, we said it from the beginning, not even in the hills. If anything, in the hills there could be, but only in some circumstances, spectacular weather events, with grainy snow, or flakes that in any case will not take root.