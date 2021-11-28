SARDINIA weather, the winter BURRASCA begins. SNOW arrives on the hills. Maps

The weather conditions in Sardinia have always been strongly influenced when cold air comes from Rhone Valley. The Rhone Valley is a kind of opening in the mountains that is located in the south of France, from here it descends a wind then called Mistral. In those lands the Mistral wind can blow at speeds up to the strength of a hurricane, with gusts greater than those we can reach in Sardinia.

There Rhone Valley is a natural opening that allows a rapid flow of cold air, this is generally of arctic maritime origin, and quickly reaches Sardinia causing atmospheric instability and precipitation that often take on a reverse character.

The areas most exposed to bad weather associated with the Mistral they are the northern western ones, while more sheltered in its bad weather are those found on the east coast, or east south-east of Gennargentu. However, precipitation also occurs in these parts, but this does arise the intensity of the storm. And in the next few hours we will have an ideal weather situation for the advent of a storm with winter characteristics.

At an altitude of about 1500 meters, which comes in meteorology defined 850 hPa, the temperature will drop below 0 ° C, and this means cold air for Sardinia. Estimates indicate that we will have negative values ​​at that altitude. All associated with a low pressure area which will pass during the weekend and the early hours of Monday. It is about that bad weather we announced, which would have brought a massive burst of cold air from late autumn, and that he would have painted the mountains of Sardinia in winter.

The first snow falls on Gennargentu and Monte Limbara. At the moment there is no heavy rainfall, especially at high altitudes on the Gennargentu there was a good snowfall.

The current cold is just a foretaste of what we will have. In fact, it is the next night that will come from the Rhone Valley decidedly cold air which will cause a thermal collapse at a height of at least 5/8 ° C. Various weather stations tomorrow morning of the hills will perceive that typical cold that seems to announce the snow. But the real snow will fall higher in altitude.

Let’s see the weather forecast: today’s day will be characterized by extreme variability, and morning clearings that are occurring in some areas, but they will be followed by sudden cloud coverings associated with reversals of rain and even hail. Hail is a typical meteor associated with arctic cold air outbreaks; in fact, the worsening will occur with the advent of the evolution of cold air of this evening.

There Sunday will start with unstable atmospheric conditions, irregular cloudiness a little everywhere. There will be showers with the possibility of snow at altitudes up to 800 meters. Snowflakes or gragnola can also be seen at lower altitudes, but unlikely it will snow at lower altitudes.

In the night between Sunday and Monday we will have the crucial phase of the marked irruption of cold air. It will form between the Ligurian Sea and the upper Tyrrhenian Sea a deep orographic low pressure area triggered by the inrush of arctic cold air. We will have a further worsening precisely in the coldest hours of the night, and in this situation the snow could fall locally, with more intense showers even at an altitude of 600 meters. It cannot be ruled out that choreographic episodes may occur at lower altitudes. We will have strong wind reinforcement, with Mistral that will blow with gusts locally up to 100 km / h.

Monday will be extremely disturbed in the early part of the day, with showers, snowflakes that will fall up to 500 meters above sea level, and snow on the ground generally over 800 meters. We will still have rainfall with irregular distribution, as typical during the irruption of cold sea air, or showers, with irregular distribution. Moreover, they can also be had temporary clearings. It will be a day very windy and cold that of Monday 29 November.

Starting from Tuesday 30th we will have an improvement in weather conditions, as it will form in the Iberian Peninsula a high pressure area which will push all the disturbed masses towards the east, and Sardinia will be temporarily pardoned by bad weather, even if, however, some precipitation can already be had starting from Wednesday, while a even significant worsening will probably occur in the very first days of December.

The long-term weather predicts that further disturbances will reach Sardinia, with precipitation. There is a significant news, on the long-term weather the mathematical models propose the formation of a gigantic bubble of cold air, even freezing for this time of year on Eastern Central Europe. This will be driven by currents of Arctic origin, but which will cool down on the European continent. The hypothesis is that Sardinia will be involved in some way, but for the moment it is extremely premature to make weather forecasts on a local scale.