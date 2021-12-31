Sardinian health, towards the appointment of Schael at Ares

CAGLIARI. Still issues to be resolved in the majority in view of the appointment of the thirteen general managers of the health companies who will have to sign the contract by January 1, the expiry date of the current extraordinary commissioners. At the top of Ares there will be no more Massimo Temussi which should lead the regional programming center, a fundamental hub in the coming months for the management of the PNNR funds destined for Sardinia. He should arrive at the command of the regional health authority Thomas Schael, former general manager of the Asl Lanciano Vasto Chieti in Abruzzo.

In these hours, however, what worries the center-right is above all the destinies of the Brotzu, the most important hospital company in Sardinia. On the eve of the negotiations, a confirmation of the current commissioner seemed almost obvious Paolo Cannas (Reformers area). In reality, the Psd’Az, that is the party of the President of the Region, would have strong doubts about him – more than about the party that supports him. Christian Solinas. They would weigh a series of frictions of Cannas with the leaders of the four Moors dating back to the time of the appointment of the medical director Raimondo Pinna, considered a man close to the Psd’Az. Forza Italia could benefit from the situation that has arisen at Brotzu.

Problems also on the Areus front, where the League proposes the confirmation of Simonetta Bettelini, the UDC raises with Piero Delogu, but where in the meantime a third name has emerged: that of Marcello Giuseppe Acciaro, Sassari doctor formerly in charge of the Northern Sardinia Crisis Unit. As for the other positions, we are moving towards a reconfirmation of the AoU of Sassari with Antonio Lorenzo Spano, to the ASL of Sassari with Flavio Sensi (FdI area), AoU of Cagliari with Agnes Foddis (FI area).

It would be on the way to the ASL of Cagliari Chiara Seazzu (Udc area). As for the Gallura company, it seems to be in pole position Paolo Tecleme (considered close to the blue mayor of Olbia Settimo Nizzi). In Sulcis it should be indicated Giuliana Campus (Sardinia 20Venti area), in Nuoro Angelo Maria Serusi (Psd’Az area). The council meeting for the appointment resolutions should be convened for tonight. The new DGs will sign between tomorrow and the day after. (HANDLE).