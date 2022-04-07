Sardinian healthcare, 270 million for hospitals from the NRR

The plan launched by the Region: with co-financing (and also resources from the NCP) about 80 hospitals will be built and the modernization of the nine hospitals classified as Dea will be carried out

CAGLIARI. Construction of Hospitals and Community Homes, creation of Territorial Operational Centers (COT), an indispensable tool for the new model of patient care, but also infrastructural and technological interventions for the digitization and development of telemedicine and for modernization of the hospitals and territorial offices of the island.

This is what the press office of the Sardinia Region announces in a press release in which it emphasizes that this is foreseen by the investment program prepared by the Region for the Health of Sardinia through the resources of the Pnrr (and more specifically the Mission 6 Health) and of the Pnc (Plan for complementary investments). The available resources co-financed by the Region for the construction of about eighty health facilities and a total of more than two hundred objectives to be completed by 2026 are over 270 million euros.

The plan provides for the construction of fifty Community Houses throughout the territory, thirteen community hospitals, sixteen territorial operational centers And over one hundred interventions for technological modernization. There are two lines of innovation programs, the first, for over 47.4 million euros, concerns the digitization and innovation of nine hospitals classified as DEA first and second level: John Paul II (Olbia), San Francesco (Nuoro), Our Lady of Bonaria (San Gavino Monreale), Sirai (Carbonia), San Martino (Oristano), San Pietro Clinics (Sassari), Duilio Casula Polyclinic (Monserrato), San Michele , Arnas G. Brotzu, and Santissima Trinità (Cagliari).

“With this speech _ the president Christian Solina says in the press release _, we are laying solid foundations to build the future of Sardinian healthcare, which we want to be of ever more high quality and competence. What we are creating is a new, modern and efficient model, capable of directing and accompanying the citizen on a path through which he can always find the best answers to his needs for care and assistance. As promised, we invest every penny to provide Sardinians with ever better, modern services and to enhance care and assistance. We will not miss this great opportunity, which commits us with all our efforts to invest these resources in the best possible way “.

Among the objectives indicated, the implementation of the hospital electronic medical record and the creation and integration of telemedicine systems (television-teleconsultation and telemonitoring). The second line, for an investment of over 49.5 million euros, involves hospitals throughout the territory and provides for the renewal of the technological park of large machinery (tac, linear accelerators, magnetic resonances, tomographs, bone densitometers and remote-controlled examinations radiology) with the aim of strengthening the facilities with latest generation diagnostic and treatment tools.

“In view of the allocation provided by the Pnrr we have created a plan for the area in which we strongly believe – adds in the same statement the regional health councilor, Mario Nieddu – and we shared it with all stakeholders, to whom we asked active participation. We are building the future with a modern and sustainable healthcare model that goes beyond the hospital-territory dualism and where the centrality is given to the citizen and his needs. A model capable of orienting the patient within our health system through the most appropriate assistance paths “.

“An important opportunity for our health system – says Councilor Nieddu – which will allow us to consolidate the modernization process already underway. The programming was defined and detailed in detail for each individual intervention, for each ASL and for the hospitals of the island. The COTs, Hospitals and Community Houses included in the NRP program will be added to those already provided for in the Regional Plan of Territorial Health and financed with regional, national and European resources. With the creation of the intermediate structures, we aim for a model of patient management on various levels. Through the enhancement of the prevention and management of chronic conditions it is possible to reduce the pressure on hospitals, which today, instead of dealing only with acute cases, find themselves having to give answers to any health problem of the people, inevitably ending up in difficulty “.

To relaunch the health system, Sardinia, according to the press release from the Sardinia Region, is at the table with the other Regions to ask the Government for further interventions that can guarantee the functioning of the new structure: “Well the resources in the field for the new structures, but if we want to win this challenge – explains the commissioner Nieddu – we need further guarantees, in particular on financial coverage to strengthen the staff necessary for the functioning of the new services, and we need new rules, such as the modification of collective agreements with family doctors. Furthermore, it is essential to expand the capacity to train new doctors, technicians and personnel in the health sector “.