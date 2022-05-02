Sargassum attacks the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean with its greatest insistence since 2018

Mexican authorities say the problem of smelly algae-like algae on beaches along the country’s Caribbean coast is “frightening“.

The arrival of mounds of brown sargassum on the normally pristine white-sand beaches of the coast comes just as tourism is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, although the recovery of employment in the country’s main tourist destination has been more slow.

With more algae detected floating in the sea, experts fear that 2022 can be as bad or worse than the catastrophic year of 2018the largest wave of sargassum to date.

“We can say that the current situation is alarming,” said Secretary of the Navy José Ojeda, who has been given the seemingly desperate task of trying to collect sargassum at sea, before it reaches the beaches.

Currently, the Navy has 11 sargassum collecting vessels operating in the area. But the Navy’s own figures show that the portion they have been able to collect before it hits the beach has been falling.

In 2020, the The Navy collected 4% of the sargassum in the sea, while 96% were raked on the beaches. But that figure fell to 3% in 2021 and to about 1% so far in 2022.

Allowing algae to wash up on beaches creates a problem not only for tourists, but also for the environment, said Rosa Rodríguez Martínez, a biologist from the coastal town of Puerto Morelos who studies reefs and coastal ecosystems for the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

So much seaweed is washing up on the beaches that hotels and local authorities are using bulldozers and backhoes, because the normal teams of rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows are no longer enough.

“The heavy machinery, when it lifts it (the sargassum), takes a large amount of sand,” contributing to the erosion of the beaches, said Rodríguez Martínez. “There is so much sargassum that you can no longer use small equipment, you have to use heavy things, and when the bulldozers come in, they take out more sand.”

Rodríguez Martínez is concerned that 2022 could be worse than the previous peak year. “In the last few days there have been quantities washed, and in places, that I didn’t see even in 2018,” she said.

However, the Optical Oceanography Laboratory at the University of South Florida said in a report that “2022 is likely to be another moderate to significant sargassum year,” with amounts observable in all waters lower than in 2018 and 2021.

But given the vagaries of ocean currents, it may be a very bad year for Mexico. Rodríguez Martínez is already suffering the effects herself, in her offices by the beach.

“Where I am, I am about 50 meters (yards) from the beach and the smell is very unpleasant,” he said. “Right now my head hurts and another friend said his head hurts, and I said it must be the (hydrogen) sulfide gas from the sargassum, right?”

The problem comes just as resorts like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulm are recovering from a brutal two-year slump in tourism caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Not all beaches have been hit equally; many in Cancun and Isla Mujeres are often sargassum-free, but much of the Riveria Maya has been hit hard.

Carlos Joaquín, governor of the coastal state of Quintana Roo, said that the number of tourists arriving by air so far this year – some 3.54 million travelers – exceeds 2019 levels by 1.27%, before the pandemic. But Joaquin said he has only returned about 83% of the 98,000 jobs lost during the pandemic.

Sergio León, former president of the state employers association, said that the algae invasion “has definitely affected us, it has affected our image nationally and internationally. Obviously not just visually, but in terms of environmental damage and pain.”

“The Navy is making an effort, but it needs more, it is not enough,” León said. “The ideal would be to pick it up before it reaches our beaches.”

Rodríguez Martínez said that, given the Navy’s limited number of ships and funds, the best solution might be to hang floating booms offshore and collect the sargassum in waters closer to shore.

But he points to another problem: what to do with the thousands of tons of foul-smelling algae collected each year, mostly by private hotel owners. Some have simply been dumping the mounds collected from the beach into disused limestone quarries, where salt and minerals collected from the ocean can seep into the groundwater.

Others are just dumped into forests or mangroves, which is just as bad.

“The algae have a lot of salt … so that’s not good, even for palm trees, which are quite resistant to salt,” he said.

Although some have tried to use the sargassum to create bricks or fertilizers, the lack of official policies and long-term plans makes it difficult to obtain large investments for such plans.

Initial reports in the 2010s suggested that the masses of algae came from an area of ​​the Atlantic off the northern coast of Brazil, near the mouth of the Amazon River. Increased nutrient flows due to deforestation or fertilizer runoff could be fueling algal blooms.

But other causes may contribute, such as nutrient flows from the Congo River, increased upwelling of deeper nutrient-laden ocean waters in the tropical Atlantic, and dust blowing in from Africa.