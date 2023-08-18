Sarkozy accused of being “bought” by Russia after defending “deal” with Moscow

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy will publish a new chapter of his memoirs on August 22, but it didn’t have to wait for it to hit bookstores to generate controversy.

In a lengthy interview with Le Figaro and posted online late Wednesday, the former president denounced decisions taken by his successors on everything from immigration to subaltern riots including the Sahel and Ukraine.

“commitment”

In contrast to French diplomacy, Sarkozy defends “compromise” with Moscow, even at the expense of Crimea, for which, he said, “any return to the past is illusory.”

Reactions were swift. Environment MP Julien Bayou came under fire on Thursday morning: “A former president shouldn’t say that,” he told the LCI news channel, criticizing a “crazy” and “shocking” interview.

Nicolas Sarkozy has made “a terrible mistake”, but “we understand him better when we know he was bought by the Russians,” she said, referring to ties between Sarkozy and a Russian insurance company.

It is a three million euro contract that has been the subject of an investigation by the national financial prosecutor’s office since 2021 for “influence peddling” and “laundering of a crime or offence”. According to Bayou, this is further evidence of “Russian dominance over the elites”, as are the oil activities of former prime minister François Fillon and the bank loans of Marine Le Pen, head of the National Rally.

In the same sense, Nathalie Loiseau, an MEP from President Macron’s party, condemned on X (ex Twitter) “the dependence of a part of the European political class on the opinion of Vladimir Putin”, while her Belgian colleague Guy Verhofstadt wondered whether Should one “laugh or cry” at Sarkozy’s statements, which symbolize “tragic mistakes” made with regard to Russia which has become “a terrorist state”.

Nicolas Sarkozy’s analysis “powerfully illustrates the French elite’s disillusionment about Russia and once again undermines our country’s voice in Europe.” Pathetic,” lamented MEP Raphael Glucksmann, a colleague of the Socialist Party.

The official line has not changed: “The position of France with regard to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is well known,” commented the French Foreign Ministry.

“For as long as it takes, France and the European Union will stand by the Ukrainians,” said Pierre-Alexandre Anglade, chairman of the European Affairs Committee.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian officials are dismissing any signs of a referendum and blaming Sarkozy’s “criminal logic” that “justifies the Kremlin’s war of aggression,” tantamount to direct collusion”.

The tone was very different in Moscow, where former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is also a close friend of Nicolas Sarkozy, praised his “bold and fair comments”.

Macron’s criticism

Another aspect of the former president’s statements that attracted attention are his statements towards Macron. Never before has Nicolas Sarkozy been so critical of the man he supported in the last presidential election. “Emmanuel Macron believes he is the master of time, but this is not my opinion,” says the former president of Le Figaro. “The time is not ours,” he warns before instructing his successor on contemporary issues.

On the other hand, there was much praise for the current interior minister, the ambitious Gérald Darmanin, who “managed the violence as well as possible” in the context of the recent riots that rocked France. In his book, the former president goes even further. “He is one of the most promising forty-year-olds,” he writes, before wondering whether the Minister of the Interior will be able to take the final step of becoming President of the Republic. He replies, “I hope so. Because he has obvious qualities.”