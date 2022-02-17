Sarprissa prevents the perfect step of the Mexicans and draws against Pumas in Concachampions

2022-02-17

The Saprissa of Costa Rica prevented the perfect passage of the Mexican teams in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League-2022 by drawing 2-2 with the Pumas on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Santos defeated Montreal from Canada and on Wednesday Leon beat Guastatoya from Guatemala while Cruz Azul defeated Forge from Canada.

In the first match of Wednesday’s tripleheader, Mexico’s Leon went to the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City to beat Guastatoya of Guatemala 2-0.

At minute 24, from the central circle and still in his field, the Chilean Víctor Dávila threw a ball in front of Omar Fernández. The Colombian controlled the ball in the area, made a break for defender Omar Morales and with a low and crossed shot defined the 1-0 for León.

The 2-0 was made with another ball, this time from Luis Montes to Elías Hernández who took control in the area and defined with a touch on goalkeeper Adrián Lemos at 34.

The second leg of this tie will be played on Tuesday, February 22 at the Nou Camp stadium.