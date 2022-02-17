Sarprissa prevents the perfect step of the Mexicans and draws against Pumas in Concachampions

2022-02-17
The Saprissa of Costa Rica prevented the perfect passage of the Mexican teams in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League-2022 by drawing 2-2 with the Pumas on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Santos defeated Montreal from Canada and on Wednesday Leon beat Guastatoya from Guatemala while Cruz Azul defeated Forge from Canada.
In the first match of Wednesday’s tripleheader, Mexico’s Leon went to the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City to beat Guastatoya of Guatemala 2-0.
Alex Mejía, the catracho who wants to make his way with Sporting Kansas City and play with Honduras
At minute 24, from the central circle and still in his field, the Chilean Víctor Dávila threw a ball in front of Omar Fernández. The Colombian controlled the ball in the area, made a break for defender Omar Morales and with a low and crossed shot defined the 1-0 for León.
The 2-0 was made with another ball, this time from Luis Montes to Elías Hernández who took control in the area and defined with a touch on goalkeeper Adrián Lemos at 34.
The second leg of this tie will be played on Tuesday, February 22 at the Nou Camp stadium.
At Tim Hortons Field in the city of Hamilton, Mexico’s Cruz Azul beat Canada’s Forge 1-0.
At minute 31, Cruz Azul scored the only goal of the game with a free kick that Venezuelan Rómulo Otero took about 35 meters from the goal, the ball bounced off goalkeeper Triston Henry before ending up in the net.
This tie will be completed on Thursday, February 24 at the Azteca stadium.
Honduran Deiby Flores shines with assistance in Panetolikos victory
At the Ricardo Saprissa stadium, Costa Rica’s Saprissa came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Mexico’s Pumas. Honduran Darixon Vuelto played 64 minutes. The former Real España had a clear shot at 56, but the felines’ defense was attentive to deny him the goal.
The Pumas took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute with a header from Ecuadorian Washington Corozo off a pass from Alan Mozo.
Saprissa’s 1-1 fell to 45+3 with a penalty executed by Christian Bolaños.
The Mexican squad recovered the advantage at 72 with the 2-1 that the Argentine Juan Dinenno achieved with a shot to the angle from the front line of the area.
Kervin Arriaga becomes a new signing for Minnesota United
At minute 75, Bolaños appeared in the Pumas area to finish off a ball rejected by the goalkeeper from close range and make it 2-2 for Saprissa.
The second leg between the felines and the ‘Monstruo Morado’ will be played on Wednesday, February 23 at the Olympic University stadium.
-Tuesday
Santos de Guápiles-New York City 0-2
Santos Laguna-Montreal 1-0
-Wednesday
Guastatoya-Leon 0-2
Forge-Cruz Azul 0-1
Saprissa-Pumas 2-2
-Thursday
Communications-Colorado Rapids
Motagua-Seattle Sounders
*The match between the Haitian Cavaly and the American New England Revolution that was supposed to be played on Friday was canceled because the Caribbean team withdrew from the tournament because they could not complete the visa process to travel to the United States.
The New England Revolution advanced directly to the quarterfinals, a phase in which they will face the winner of the key Saprissa against Pumas.