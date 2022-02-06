Sarri after Fiorentina-Lazio: ‘Immobile’s goal is the new Sarrismo’

The Lazio coach jokes after the 3-0 in Florence, then praises Ciro and his team: “I’ve seen them growing for at least two months”

For someone who passes for an integralist in his unique way of understanding football, in the 3-0 of his Lazio in Florence Maurizio Sarri seemed very flexible. So much so that the Biancocelesti did the best things on the counterattack, as in the 2-0 goal by Immobile: launch from their own small area, portentous acceleration of the attacker and goal that closes (virtually) the match. “It’s the new frontier of Sarrismo” says the technician with a smile.

praise – When serious again, Sarri filled both Ciro and his Lazio with praise. “Immobile has long been a center forward with over 30 goals a season, so you have to start from his characteristics to build a way of playing – he explains -. We must respect the characteristics of the players: ours are also good at restarting, so sometimes we prefer to wait lower and do it “. The praises are also for the defenders, given that for the third consecutive match in Serie A, Lazio closes without goals conceded. “Ramos is more inclined to this type of reading, Patric instead is surprising me: he is very technical, fast and with quality. He used to play a lot on instinct, but in the last month he has been playing games of reading. I think he took the right path ”.

progress – It is in general the whole team, which has risen to 39 in the standings, to convince Sarri. “For a couple of months I have been feeling that they are growing rapidly, even if the results are what make the evaluations. I’m having fun during training, now a tour de force of matches will start every 3 days and it will be harder to train, but I have good feelings “. They are the ones that allowed Lazio to break through Florence, to knock on the door of a placement in Europe and to think about a second part of the season as a protagonist.

