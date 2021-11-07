Sarri after Lazio Salernitana: ‘Luis Alberto has now understood who I am’

Back to success and renewed European ambitions for Lazio. A 3-0 that returns greater serenity a Maurizio Sarri , appeared very satisfied after the victory over Salernitana. “The thing I liked the most is that the team continued to play after the advantage – the coach commented to Dazn -. There were just five minutes of blackout in the second half, but then Lazio has always been proactive . We took a look at the history of this team and it turns out that these ups and downs have been there for a couple of years. Especially after good performances, against less noble teams than others: therefore, probably, it’s a question of approach to matches . We need to understand if the last 4 races are a reaction or really a change of mentality. Unfortunately, they fool you during training, because the day before the game the boys can do a great refinement and then they are dead during the match. We need a bit of responsibility from the most experienced, the most adult “.

“Real estate, true captain. Luis Alberto? Now he understands who I am”

The Biancoceleste coach then focused on the singles: “Immobile is an atypical finalizer – said Sarri -, because the finalizers are usually a bit selfish, instead he is always available for the team. He works in defense, he has a good personality. , a beautiful management as a captain of the locker room. He is one of the souls of this team, an extraordinary guy. Luis Alberto? If I have something to tell him, I’ll tell him to his face, he probably found it odd at first. He is an intelligent boy, coexistence becomes easier. “Also a joke about the renewal:” I am happy here, let’s see what the president says, but I don’t think there are any big problems. “Finally, at the press conference, he added:” The boys are growing, both from the point of view of motivation and the quality of the game – he concluded – The good news at the end of the season would have laid the foundations for a strong team. We are also improving in the defensive phase, to beat Salernitana we needed a great performance: they have a good dribble and restart well. The newly promoted this year are amazing teams. “