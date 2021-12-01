Sarri after the Naples flop: “I already understood that during the warm-up. It was frustrating”

Should we expect such a year with ups and downs? It is one of the questions posed at the press conference a Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach who on the eve of the home match againstUdinese he replied: “The problem at the moment is not tactical. If you lose like in Naples or like in Verona you can play as you want. The problem is to recharge after expensive periods, sometimes the head comes off completely and I think it’s also a problem for unconscious level. We saw that Sunday’s match would be lost during the warm-up, we had already seen it there. And this gave me a considerable sense of frustration. ”

Sarri, in another passage, explained that his Lazio pays above all when playing after the commitments of the national teams or after the cups: “After the national teams we have won three points in three games, after the Europa League 4 points in 5 games . In the other six matches, 14 points. We need to understand the truth of our team. Lazio have played excellent matches and others from a team completely discharged from the point of view of nervous energies. In today’s football it is not an easy problem. We are trying to understand how intervene, but it is not easy to resolve “.

