Sports

Sarri after the Naples flop: “I already understood that during the warm-up. It was frustrating”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Should we expect such a year with ups and downs? It is one of the questions posed at the press conference a Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach who on the eve of the home match againstUdinese he replied: “The problem at the moment is not tactical. If you lose like in Naples or like in Verona you can play as you want. The problem is to recharge after expensive periods, sometimes the head comes off completely and I think it’s also a problem for unconscious level. We saw that Sunday’s match would be lost during the warm-up, we had already seen it there. And this gave me a considerable sense of frustration. ”

Sarri, in another passage, explained that his Lazio pays above all when playing after the commitments of the national teams or after the cups: “After the national teams we have won three points in three games, after the Europa League 4 points in 5 games . In the other six matches, 14 points. We need to understand the truth of our team. Lazio have played excellent matches and others from a team completely discharged from the point of view of nervous energies. In today’s football it is not an easy problem. We are trying to understand how intervene, but it is not easy to resolve “.

Click here for Maurizio Sarri’s press conference

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Transfer market, Inter anticipates Juve

3 weeks ago

“No crafty, make peace with yourself”

3 weeks ago

Football on TV, Dazn backs off: the double user remains

3 weeks ago

Lazio-Juventus, Property in tears! What happened at the Olimpico

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button