Sarri already has another club

Sarri’s future continues to hold ground in the Lazio transfer market perspective. Possible goodbye with the clause: a club wants him for the Champions League

From one excess to another. If until a few weeks ago for Maurizio Sarri the hypothesis of a renewal of the contract had made its way, now there is even fear of the possibility that the Tuscan coach resigns as coach of the Lazio.

In between there was the winter transfer market session which saw Lazio borrow the only one Cabral. The infamous liquidity index has held back the Biancoceleste club’s negotiations with the Ds Tare who failed to give Sarri a reinforcement in defense or the first choice in attack. It is difficult to think of a separation in the course of work, but a farewell at the end of the season cannot be excluded.

Rumors from England, in fact, report the interest of the West Ham against the former coach of NaplesChelsea and Juventus, especially in case of qualification for the next Champions League. The ‘Hammers’ are currently in fifth place in the Premier League one point behind Manchester United fourth. The Londoners could take advantage of the clause in Sarri’s contract, which allows him to free himself in the summer in the event of a call from an English team.