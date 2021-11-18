“Sarri and Juve have never found each other. Allegri needs time”

Claudio Marchisio spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport 24 where he analyzed the relationship between Juventus and Sarri: “I can’t know what it was like because I wasn’t there. He and Juve didn’t find each other, even in terms of the game. That year a Scudetto arrived there, which didn’t it’s a little thing. Sarri is now at Lazio, he had some problems that derive from the fact that the club came from a long period with Inzaghi and it’s never easy to bring a different culture. It’s a game that you can’t label, it’s a big match to live in the present. I hope that Juve will be able to bring home some trophies this year as well. “

About Allegri: “After 9 years of victories, there may be moments of difficulty. Max’s choice fell on this: he knows the environment, the hard core of this team. It is never easy, also because he has found different players and there he takes some time to enhance his work. Let’s not forget that Ronaldo left in the last days of the transfer market and it is not easy to replace him both emotionally and on the pitch. It’s an absence that weighs a lot. “

On the midfield: “I expect a little more from everyone. I suffer from seeing Juve in this position. The team is not poor, the players have to rediscover an identity that has changed in recent years.”