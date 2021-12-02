Sarri caught on the equalizer in the 99th minute!

ROME – Pyrotechnic draw at the Olimpico between Lazio And Udinese. Biancocelesti and bianconeri give life to a super spectacular match in the postponement of the 15th day and in the end it is the emotions that win, continuous and non-stop until the last breath. Domination of the Friulians in the first half, with Gotti’s team able to take the lead on 3-1 thanks to the brace of Beto and to the goal of Molina. Then in the second half the great reaction of the Biancocelesti from Sarri: first Pedro then Milinkovic they restore parity. Only 2 ‘passed and Patric was sent off and Molina had the same fate in the 69th minute. At 79 ‘Acerbi finds the poker that seems to be winning but in the 99th minute, at the last action of the match, Arslan, on the development of a free-kick, finds the winning right foot that signs the final 4-4. For Lazio a point that does not move the classification very much (the Biancocelesti are ninth, two points from Fiorentina, Juve And Bologna) and that leaves great regret for how he arrived after having touched the sensational comeback. For Udinese, on the other hand, it is a draw that gives good indications to Gotti, especially for the Bianconeri’s first half performance.

The choices of Sarri and Gotti Sarri, compared to the challenge against the Naples, must do without Luiz Felipe (disqualified), in its place there is Patric at the center of defense. Right back from 1 ‘ Lazzari. In midfield and in attack no variation: Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Immobile e Pedro all confirmed from 1 ‘. In Udinese, on the other hand, Gotti he has to deal with the absence of the injured party Pereyra: 4-4-2 with Success And Beto in the offensive department. Beto brace, Immobile goal and Molina’s trio In the first minutes, Lazio is in control of the game but the pace is not very high and Udinese defends carefully, not allowing spaces. Sarri’s team, above all, cannot find the winning pass in the last 16 meters, lacking the depth and movements to free the space of the attackers. Among the most active is Pedro, as always, who with his speed always tries to change pace in an attempt to take the Friulian defense off guard. Udinese, however, did not stand by and took the lead on 17 ‘: a perfect cross by Jajalo for Beto (very free in the area) who heads to the far post overcoming Reina. Lazio’s response comes 2 ‘later with Luis Alberto but the Spaniard’s left ends at the bottom. At 22 ‘new opportunity to reach the same level for Sarri’s team but Acerbi’s header, on the development of a corner, ends high. The pressure from Lazio becomes more and more intense and in the 29th minute he is one step away from equalization: Milinkovic frees himself well on the right, a calibrated cross for Luis Alberto who tries the conclusion on the fly but the power shot ends high. Udinese, however, resists and doubles in the 32nd minute: Success is very good in pressing to retrieve the ball in midfield and to launch Beto on the counterattack who after passing all the defense (Reina included) deposits the 2-0 goal on the net, signing the his personal double. Lazio, however, is not there and immediately shortens the distance: Felipe Anderson flies to the right, the Brazilian reaches the bottom and then hits the ball for Immobile who easily transforms the goal that reopens the match. The 2-1 gives more confidence to the Biancocelesti who pour into the Friuli area but the pressure does not bear fruit (Immobile is also cautioned by Piccinini for protests after a contrast in the area with Becao) and indeed it is Udinese to find the away of the goal in the 44th minute with Molina which transforms the trio after a great action on the right on the counterattack of Deulofeu. It is the last emotion of the first half that ends with the whistles of the Lazio fans present at the Olimpico.

Pedro immediately scored, jewel Milinkovic, Patric and Molina expelled In the first minutes of the second half, Lazio pours back into attack to immediately reopen the game. At 49 ‘Immobile has a good chance to head but the Udinese defense is saved for a corner. Pedro however, exactly as in the first 45 ‘, he is the most active and at 51’ he gives new life to the match: Hysaj he frees himself in the area with a nice tunnel, Immobile loses the fleeting moment but the Spaniard is very quick to recover the ball and cross at the far post, transforming the 3-2. At 56 ‘he then takes the chair Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who after having recovered a ball at the edge of the area tries to shoot around at the intersection, transforming the 3-3 with an extraordinary goal. It is not time to kick off the next action that Patric, in the 57th minute, remedies the second yellow card for a withholding on Success: Piccinini can not help but expel the Spaniard. So Sarri immediately runs for cover: Felipe Anderson comes out and enters Radu, fielding Lazio with 4-4-1 (with Hysaj in the center and the Romanian on the left). On the other hand, a double substitution for Gotti in the 63rd minute he inserts Pusset And Arslan for Success and Jajalo. Sarri also changes again, giving fresh strength to the midfield: space a Basic who takes the place of Luis Alberto. At 69 ‘the match has another important turning point: Molina he goes head to head with Radu but is late, spreads the Lazio defender, the referee warns him for the second time, expelling him and restoring numerical parity.

Goal from Acerbi, Piccinini validates with the Var At 75 ‘another double change for Gotti: Nuytinck And Soppy take the place of Becao (injured) and Deulofeu. At 77 ‘great opportunity for Lazio with Pedro who, after Milinkovic’s side, has a good ball for poker but the conclusion ends at the bottom. But Sarri now wants the three points and changes again, fielding Zaccagni in place of Cataldi. At 79 ‘then another decisive episode of the match: free kick with a perfect parable by Basic, Acerbi anticipates all the Friulian defense and heads the 4-3 goal. Piccinini first cancels for offside and then confirms the goal after the consultation of the Var (Walace’s shoulder keeps the central player in play). At 86 ‘last change for Gotti who tries everything in line Foreigners for Samir. At 92 ‘Immobile also transforms the goal of 5-3 but this time the starting position is beyond the last Udinese defender and the goal is canceled. It seems over but it is not so because at 98 ‘Udinese has the last chance to equalize and on the development of a free-kick (much contested by Lazio players) it is Arslan who finds the poker that closes the Olimpico match on 4- 4 final. On the final exultation of Udinese the players of the two teams come into contact but Piccinini immediately manages to restore calm (in the end the referee will expel Walace).