Sarri challenges Juve, but he has already won his match against Agnelli

They loved each other for a few weeks, no more. Just the time to sign the contract, celebrate the novelty with all the glitter of the case, begin to get to know each other better. Then the feeling vanished: Juve on one side, Sarri on the other. Too different to be together. The black and white world looked at the man who preferred the suit to the jacket, he said everything (absolutely everything) what he thought, he also used slightly rude words to make himself understood. And Maurizio felt uneasy in such a glossy environment, not very true to his habits, too artificial or perhaps simply too diplomatic. They stayed together because there was a Scudetto to win and it was better for everyone to take it home, then they said goodbye. Indeed, it was Agnelli who decided: better end it here, immediately, let’s take another one in his place, it will certainly go better. The sequel proves that he was wrong, as De André sang.

When they lived together, Juve and Sarri did not appreciate each other. After the separation, even less. The coach did not miss his own poison: “It seemed that our championship was discounted, then I saw that they were celebrating fourth place”, one of the most poisonous arrows that Maurizio launched against the bianconeri, amazed by the hugs seen on TV at the end of the Pirlo championship. A year-long match, Sarri against Agnelli, made even more nervous by the negotiation to release the coach from the contract that Juve should have paid until next June. A match that has a clear winner.

Sarri won the distance challenge with Agnelli. Because while he was staying in his home in Tuscany, with the Scudetto on his chest and the transfers from Juve that strengthened his current account every month, Juve fell apart: a couple of cups of modest significance, considering the recent habits of the bianconeri, and a scudetto lost after nine consecutive titles. An almost terrible season, in short, compared to expectations. A season that gave the defenestrated coach some satisfaction: since I was not the evil of this world? Now the duel is back, this time on the pitch: Lazio-Juve. It can finish one, ics or two. Whatever happens, Sarri has already taken away his three points to Agnelli.

@steagresti