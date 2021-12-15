Sarri curries Lazio: here is the accusation against the players

ROME – An hour and a half of confrontation between Lazio and Maurizio Sarri. Resumption of training canceled, all in front of the television to review the mistakes during the game lost against Sassuolo. Television director, then technician. He put the team before their responsibilities and made an accusation: I took two goals with players out of position. And the reference is not only to the second goal with Acerbi who had left the defensive line. Even the first goal, seen the next day on TV, angered Sarri. Rogerio has posted finding Raspadori between the lines. Cataldi, Akpa Akpro and Basic were chasing.