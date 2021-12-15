Sports

Sarri curries Lazio: here is the accusation against the players

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

ROME – An hour and a half of confrontation between Lazio and Maurizio Sarri. Resumption of training canceled, all in front of the television to review the mistakes during the game lost against Sassuolo. Television director, then technician. He put the team before their responsibilities and made an accusation: I took two goals with players out of position. And the reference is not only to the second goal with Acerbi who had left the defensive line. Even the first goal, seen the next day on TV, angered Sarri. Rogerio has posted finding Raspadori between the lines. Cataldi, Akpa Akpro and Basic were chasing.

A matter of order

Lately the Commander has often spoken of order. Order on the pitch so as not to suffer in some situations, suffered against Sassuolo and beyond. When attacking, you have to go back with the same speed and resume positions. The figure on the goals collected, 32, is worrying and how. The commitment is there, the difficulties are technical, tactical and also objective. The coach expects something from the transfer market. It takes everyone’s maximum effort to reverse course.

Lazio, another ko: Zaccagni scores, Berardi-Raspadori make it 2-1

Look at the gallery

Lazio, another ko: Zaccagni scores, Berardi-Raspadori make it 2-1

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Northern Ireland-Italy, the probable formations: light trident for Mancini, Tonali from 1 ‘

November 15, 2021

Financial Fair Play, UEFA sanctions 8 clubs: the press release

2 weeks ago

Juve-Atalanta: rhythm, technique and ideas, there is no match. For Allegri it is a disaster like with Chelsea and no 4th place | First page

3 weeks ago

De Laurentiis wants to see clearly

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button