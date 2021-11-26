“Sarri? I’ll tell you what I’ll do on Sunday evening!”

Gennaro Iezzo spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel on channel 233 of Sky. The former goalkeeper of the Naples has had his say on the next match against Lazio. The following is highlighted:

Towards Naples-Lazio

“The outcome of Sunday’s match against Lazio will also be determined by the possibility of recovery of the Insigne and Fabian. Yesterday Lazio played a good game, they are a healthy team. At the moment he has higher self-esteem than the Neapolitans, who will play the passage of the round in the Europa League against Leicester.

Lazio also have good setters, like Napoli. I think it will be a challenge in which both teams will try to have the most ball possession and, also considering the absences, I am afraid that there will not be a great show.

Sarri, Lazio

Reina is one of the strongest goalkeepers in the world when it comes to handling the ball with his feet. Reina and Ospina are two goalkeepers who are making a lot thanks to their experience that allows them to be decisive.

I like Sarri’s way of thinking and concepts. I think the coach will be booed by some of the Neapolitan fans, taking into account his past at Juventus. Others, however, recalling the years spent at Napoli will applaud him. I will be one of them.

I do not expect this departure from Spalletti in Naples; as regards Sarri, on the other hand, there is still work to be done. There are some very good players who have yet to understand the Tuscan coach’s game well. It takes time, even in Naples the same thing happened in the first season. Lazio has elements that can enhance Sarri’s game“.



