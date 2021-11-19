Sarri: “Juve never said unstoppable. With Allegri clashes … journalistic” | News

The Lazio coach finds the Bianconeri again: “There I closed a circle. I have one championship won left.”

“Never said that the Juve it is unstoppable. I have one championship won, for someone like me who has made seven promotions starting from the lowest categories is something important, which closes a circle of twenty years made of sacrifices. “Tomorrow at the Olimpico Maurizio Sarri finds the bianconeri after the farewell with a championship won: “That was a Juve that reached the end of a cycle, in fact then they rejuvenated. It was not a championship so obvious to win and that gave me satisfaction – said the coach of the Lazio on the eve – Duel with Merry? It’s Lazio-Juve, I expect a match against a strong team, we have to confirm that we are growing. ”

“The Juve squad is the deepest and the most qualitative in the league. We would like to have as much ball possession as possible to be able to contain them as well as possible – continued Sarri -” Property? The edema is completely resolved, there is still a small mark on the calf that could suggest some kind of risk. Tomorrow morning a further tac is expected to see the situation. Is a meeting possible? It depends on the decisions that the medical staff and the boy will make. “

“Luis Alberto for us he is a very important player. Since he started playing at high levels, the team has offered excellent evidence – he said – Before thinking about goals we must try to solve our problems. So far we have offered good reactions to bad defeats, giving continuity is another thing and that is what we are looking for. The calendar of the next races will be very difficult. We have to think first of Juve, then we will evaluate the squad in view of Lokomotiv and Napoli. “

About the future: “I talk to the president almost every day, every time he comes here we exchange opinions. There is a direct relationship, he knows how I feel, he will do what he wants to do. The choices depend on him until I buy society. You know how I think, there are the foundations to build something “.