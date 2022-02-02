Sarri-Lazio, now it’s a crisis. And an ultimatum is triggered for Lotito

Sarri, hypothesis of resignation and stop on renewal

In the last few hours, many voices have been chasing each other, including the sensational hypothesis of Sarri’s resignation. Which at the moment, however, is unfounded. However, the strong disappointment of the Lazio coach remains, in addition to the growing anger of the fans who have announced a dispute. A situation that can question Sarri’s future in the biancoceleste.

There’s a contract with Lazio until 2023 (with a clause that allows him to free himself earlier in the event of a call from abroad) and the negotiation for the renewal until 2025. Now everything will be frozen and the coldness of relations between Sarri and Lotito poses a question mark also about the near future.