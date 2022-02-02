Sarri-Lazio, now it’s a crisis. And an ultimatum is triggered for Lotito

The showdown. At home Lazio the climate seems very heavy after the end of the market session. The arrival of Jovane Cabral in extremis and the registration of Kamenovic did not satisfy Maurizio Sarri. Far from it. Rumors confirmed by many parts tell of a very angry coach because he expected something else. For example a defender and a center forward, given the departure of Muriqi. What will happen now?
Sarri, hypothesis of resignation and stop on renewal
In the last few hours, many voices have been chasing each other, including the sensational hypothesis of Sarri’s resignation. Which at the moment, however, is unfounded. However, the strong disappointment of the Lazio coach remains, in addition to the growing anger of the fans who have announced a dispute. A situation that can question Sarri’s future in the biancoceleste.
There’s a contract with Lazio until 2023 (with a clause that allows him to free himself earlier in the event of a call from abroad) and the negotiation for the renewal until 2025. Now everything will be frozen and the coldness of relations between Sarri and Lotito poses a question mark also about the near future.
Sarri and the ultimatum to Lotito on Tare
In this context the indiscretion de The messenger of today. According to the Roman daily, Sarri’s future also depends on Tare’s. The technician would have in fact launched an ultimatum to Claudio Lotito, asking him to choose, in June, between him and Igli Tare. The incompatibility between the Tuscan coach and the current sporting director is now evident, with Sarri who would like to have more weight in the choices.