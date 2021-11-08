Sarri-Luis Alberto, the magic of the new Lazio is in an embrace

A wizard and a commander, a genius and a master. That they might not find each other immediately was to be taken into account. One was a great genius and some recklessness, the other a former banker, a maniacal scholar of tactics and with an old-fashioned code of conduct: bread with bread and wine with wine. Sarri speaks in the face, in front of everyone, he is not a psychologist, at least not in the contemporary sense of the term, he is a Tuscan even a little gruff, he prefers direct confrontation to paternalism. In diversity, however, there is a common element, a trait d’union that allowed the two to meet: intelligence. Sarri said it yesterday, you have to believe him: “The boy is particular and intelligent”, He declared at the end of the match against Salernitana. Sarri made it clear that things are now better, that “lcoexistence is now easier“. Witnessed by the embrace between the two. Luis Alberto had just scored the 3-0 goal, a real, rare pearl, the second in the league. He cheered, then returning to midfield he stopped to hug the coach. A heartfelt, spontaneous gesture that is worth a thousand words and cancels a few turbulent weeks, of annoying likes and tactical misunderstandings.

SPARKS – Sarri asked for intensity, self-denial, he wanted to see a double phase in which quality did not cancel quantity. Luis initially struggled, perhaps also for a matter of condition, the fact is that he could not find the measures for the new football of Sarri. He was nervous, he is an instinctive, humoral boy, he was saddened after some performance not up to par and the first benches. He was not used, with the old coach, to a specific relationship, more direct, without caresses. Sarri rewards merit, does not look anyone in the face. Luis Alberto was confronted with everyone, even with the managers, he had expressed doubts and perplexities, but the coach was good at stimulating him, getting into his head, charging him and the spark went off between the two.

NUMBERS – After Verona the Magician changed and Lazio changed. Surprisingly, after the Bengodi debacle, he was back in a fundamental match like the one against Fiorentina. He had given encouraging signs against the Viola, he has never come out. Always owner, replaced only in the final in Marseille and in Bergamo. On the field 90 ‘against Salernitana and Fiorentina. One like this is now essential, in terms of quality and now also in terms of intensity. What the commander wanted. The numbers of the match against Salernitana are emblematici: Luis Alberto is the first for balls played (101), the second for recoveries made (7), after Cataldi and Acerbi (9). It is the Biancoceleste player who has tried more shots after Immobile, but also the one who more than any other has “risked” the game with a rate of 21.62%. And it is above all the Lazio region that has raced the most: 11.01 km traveled. Behind him Cataldi with 10.84 km put in the engine. In short, a total midfielder. One capable of putting everything into the cocktail of the match. Impossible today to think of a Lazio without a magician. Almost unbelievable if you go back 10 days with your mind. The disagreements, the misunderstandings, the coldness with Sarri now seem prehistoric. Yesterday the coach praised him, they are understanding each other, a sporting love could really be born: “If I have something to tell him, I’ll tell him to his face, even in front of everyone. This was probably odd to him at first. Now he knows how I am and I know how he is ”. Because if it is true that opposites attract, then there are not two more different, but equally complementary ones. And there is a hug to witness it.