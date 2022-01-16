Sarri: ‘Milinkovic among the strongest I’ve trained. Liquidity Index: Why Can Debt Teams Spend? ‘ | A league

Maurizio Sarri talk to Dazn after the success of his Lazio on the field of Salernitana: “We are making progress in what we have been looking for for months. We lost in Milan against Inter doing a decent performance, a bit of continuity is coming. The matches in this period depend on many factors. I hope that this continuity that we have found remains intact. The team does not succeed in all games at the right point, but if we take the games after the Europa League our ranking is interesting. We have the limit of not recovering our mental energy and this has us penalized a lot “.

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC – “Is he on the podium of the strongest I have trained? I have trained many, but he is one of them. In the last two months he has made a concrete path that can lead him to make a leap in quality. Before he lost balls in a way banal, today he plays with more determination “.

PROPERTY – “Lately he has also improved in the game with the team and in the area he is phenomenal. He has always attacked the depth and now also opens up spaces for his teammates”.

LAZZARI – “He has faults that are not his. The team has not found solidity and he is better at pushing than at defending so at a certain point of the season we could not afford it. We hope to be able to afford it in health.”

LIQUIDITY INDEX – “I’m starting to study it, but I don’t understand why there are teams in debt but which have a liquidity index that allows them to spend. If someone leaves, they will be replaced. The club knows what I need, if it is done immediately we have 3 or 4 months to get ready, otherwise it will be done in July “.