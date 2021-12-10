Sarri on Lazio-Galatasaray: “Missed the last 20 meters”

The Biancocelesti coach: “We played a good match, but we must learn to transform territorial domination into results”

“We played a good match, keeping it in hand without ever risking. We missed the last 20 meters”, says Maurizio Sarri, after the draw that sentenced his Lazio to the Europa League play-offs.

“We must grow up” – Galatasaray played their game, defending themselves and managing a result that would have allowed them to go to the second round: “It wasn’t easy against a team that didn’t want to play – says Sarri -, and it was even more difficult on this ground, the ball was traveling very slowly”. Beyond the extenuating circumstances, however, it is the coach himself who admits the shortcomings of his boys on the evening of the Olimpico: “For the domination we had, we could have achieved more. We need to grow and start winning this type of games, transform territorial supremacy in a concrete result. We brought a thousand balls into the opponents 20 meters, then there was always something missing “.

Improvements – For Sarri, however, there have also been improvements, in particular on continuity and order, chronic problems of this start of the season: “Our problem has always been order, but in the last few games something has changed and we have improved. . We are in line with what we expected “. Praise also for Basic, author of a good game: “He is tactically very intelligent, he is technically discreet and has remarkable physical qualities. He has made enormous steps forward but can still grow”.

“I’m at ease” – Sarri closes by talking about his future: “Here I feel good, I feel at ease. We will then see any developments and what we can plan, we always hope to find few difficulties, but these are there in the real world and we must face them” .

