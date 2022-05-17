Sasha and Naomi’s championship resignations were real and not part of the angle – WWE News and Results Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

WWE released a statement shedding more light on the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE RAW abruptly prior to broadcast.









WWE says Banks and Naomi relinquished their women’s tag team titles, said they are not respected as a couple and claimed they felt insecure in the ring with certain opponents before leaving.

You can see the full statement below:

When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in tonight’s Monday Night Raw main event. During the broadcast, they entered WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’s office with their bags in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and left. They stated that they were not respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and build their fight, they stated that they felt uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents, even though they had had fights with those individuals in the past without consequence.







Monday Night Raw is a scripted live television show, whose characters are expected to meet the requirements of their contract. We’re sorry we couldn’t deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.

A six way challenge was supposed to be held to determine the number 1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship would see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks take on Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki ASH to decide. the new challenger

WWE mentioned Banks and Naomi leaving the building during the broadcast, with Corey Graves even saying, “Sasha and Naomi left the arena in an unprofessional manner,” in the comments.