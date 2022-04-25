Sasha Obama is dating the son of a Hollywood actor

Sasha Obama with Clifton Powell Jr., 24, walking around Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

The 20-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Sasha Obamais dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24 years old and son of renowned actor Ray Clifton Powell, The Daily Mail tabloid reported that it obtained images of the couple on the streets of Los Angeles.

According to the aforementioned media, Sasha and Clifton Powell Jr., a former college basketball player who now works as a commercial director creating content for Nike and Peloton, began seeing each other after she moved to Los Angeles to study at the University of California last August after leaving his studies in Michigan.

Powell Jr., who goes by the nicknames Cliff and CP3, grew up in the exclusive California community of Ladera Heights and attended Village Christian High School in the San Fernando Valley. The annual private school tuition is USD 28,340.

Sasha Obama, 20, with her new boyfriend (The Grosby Group)

After graduating from high school, Powell Jr. received a four-year basketball scholarship to the University of California, only to drop out a year later to focus on his passion for film. He now works as a “creative writer/director,” according to his website bio, and has created content for large companies.

While her father has a career in Hollywood, her mother, Kimberly Powell, runs a few businesses, including an interior design company called whatUneed Designs and a catering company called Chef Kim, according to the newspaper.

Sasha Obama, the daughter of the former US president, is dating Clifton Powell Jr., video producer and son of a Hollywood actor (The Grosby Group)

Sasha’s boyfriend’s 29-year-old sister, May Powell, is also an entrepreneur, running her own beauty business called Suga Honey Glam Incorporated.

The news of Sasha’s new romance comes a few days after her mother, Michelle Obama, confirmed that the college student has a boyfriend.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home.”the former first lady, 58, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday about her daughters. “Before they were just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Malia and Sasha grew up in the White House when their father was President of the United States for two terms, from 2009 to 2017.

Malia Obama and her boyfriend Rory Farquharson (The Grosby Group)

Malia, 23, is engaged to Rory Farquharsona British student she met at Harvard University in 2017.

The oldest daughter of the Obamas now lives on the West Coast with her younger sister after being hired as a screenwriter for the new Amazon project of donald glover of “Atlanta”.

During an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the 38-year-old Golden Globe winner praised Obama’s writing skills and work ethic after working with her on her next series for Amazon about a Beyoncé-type character.

“He is working very hard”said Donald Glover about Malia Obama. “He is an incredibly talented person. She is very focused and works very hard. His writing style is great.”

The director, who has just released the third season of “Atlanta”, chose Malia to share her experiences in the series, which could be titled “Hive” and which, apparently, will deal with a character similar to Beyoncé’s.

The Harvard graduate interned on Lena Dunham’s “Girls” and worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS sci-fi drama series “Extant.”

