Sasha Sökol accuses Luis de Llano of “abusing” her as a minor | Famous

Just hours before the end of International Women’s Day, Sasha Sokol shook social networks with a revealing and crushing letter in which he publicly accused Louis of Llano.
The 51-year-old singer, who in the 1980s was one of the founding members of Timbirichepointed to the producer of that group for allegedly having “abused” her and “put her to bed” when I was 14 and he was 39.
Sasha Sökol recounts the alleged abuse to which she was subjected by Luis de Llano
The also actress published both on Twitter and Instagram a text in which she told her version of the “toxic” relationship that she claims was the object of the famous producer, 76 years old.
“From the age of 14 I wanted to believe that I was responsible for what happened. Today I understand that my only responsibility was to remain silent,” the artist wrote.
“Two days ago, Luis made false statements again about our relationship. He abused me then and he abuses me today by manipulating the truth,” he accused, “when the relationship started I was 14 and he was 39.”
“I was in (the play) Vaselina with Timbiriche and I was clearly a girl. We were together for almost 4 years.”
In the story, Sasha emphasized that at that time the television producer was only a year older than his father and the same age as his mother. She admitted that they knew what was happening with De Llano, so they tried to take matters into their own hands.
Sasha reveals that her departure from Timbiriche was due to Luis de Llano
After her family learned of what was happening between her and the producer, her parents decided to remove her from Timbiriche, just when the group was already a youth success in Mexico and more Spanish-speaking countries.
Sasha’s father and mother they sent her to study abroad to keep her away from Luis de Llano, but still the relationship continued until it ended when she was 17 years old. In Mexico, the legal age of majority is reached at 18 years.
” It was very hard for me to leave, he was a powerful man in the industry; my agent and my producer, “he acknowledged in his letter,” I was so scared that by separating, my career would be hurt.
She accused her alleged abuser of lying about their relationship because it was a “crime”: “How would my life have been if Luis, instead of getting into her bedWould you have done your part, which was to take care of me?”
“I will never know. What I do know is that the things you experience mark you forever,” he continued, “today I can see that that relationship contaminated my life in many ways“.
“That relationship ended 33 years ago, but until today, when I share it, it is that ends the toxic that it brought with it. I assume the part that should correspond to me, but I can no longer -nor should I- keep silent”.
The songwriter apologized to her family and her current partner for putting them in this controversy: “Talking about this it makes me feel a huge shame. For decades I wanted to believe that not mentioning it would make it go away. She was wrong.”
“If there is any kind of peace behind sharing this very painful personal story, it is to empower other women to speak out if they are living in an abusive situation,” she wrote.
What did Luis de Llano say about Sasha?
The singer’s letter comes two days after a series of statements that the producer gave in an interview for Yordi Rosado’s YouTube channel.
“There is no story to tell you. I one day I fell in love with Sasha and she sent me to the rubber (broke up with him) in two weeks. There is a crush that we say is platonic, professional, work, why? Because I produced his records, “said Luis de Llano.
“So there is no story to tell, when they ask me I say: ‘No, there is nothing to tell, it was very simple,'” said the famous creative, however, later he acknowledged that he did fall in love.
“I don’t know if he fell in love with me or not, but I was in love for a while like that, but obviously one falls in love in the lives of many people,” he assured.
“I was the one who suddenly took an affection for her. What were all the girls looking for? A kind of fatherly image, I think it was on that side,” he added and according to him, the relationship between them was “about 6 months”.