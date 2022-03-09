Sasha Sokol breaks the silence about her relationship with Luis de Llano and denounces abuse

After the producer Louis of Llano be honest on Yordi Rosado’s program about the relationship he had with sasha sokol When the singer was a minor, she decided to break the silence through some messages on Twitter.

Regarding this March 8, International Women’s Day, Sasha raised her voice to denounce that she had a relationship with her producer when she was 14 years old and he was 39.

“Luis from Not anymore. As long as women in my situation do not dare to speak the truth, there will continue to be men like Luis de Llano. Since I was 14 years old I wanted to believe that I was responsible for what happened. Today I understand that my only responsibility was to remain silent.began his text.

Through Twitter she talked about the relationship they had when she was a minor:

And he continued to talk about the producer’s recent statements and accused him of abuse, “Two days ago, Luis made false statements about our relationship again. He abused me then and abuses me today by manipulating the truth. By wanting to minimize it to exempt its responsibility in the facts “.

Sasha went on to say, “Today is International Women’s Day. Many people think that it is a day to congratulate us. It is not like this. This day is to reflect and raise our voices against the systematic abuse in which we have been trapped in a thousand ways.

He also mentioned the ages that both were when this relationship occurred, “When the relationship started I was 14 and he was 39. I was in Vaselina with Timbiriche and I was clearly a girl. We were together almost 4 years” and recounted the reaction of his family, “My family found out and they went crazy and it was not for less. Luis was almost three times my age. He was a year older than my dad and he was the same age as my mom.”he pointed.

And revealed the consequences he suffered for it, “Fernando disadopted me. He literally disadopted me — typing this the spell checker gives me other options since the word ‘disadopt’ doesn’t exist in the dictionary. That was the first great loss of my life. To try to separate us, my mother took me out of Timbiriche, sending me to study abroad. Leaving the group was the second loss.”

But time later she broke up with him, although she confesses, it was not an easy step, “For a long time I hid that we were still together. When I turned 17, I told my mom that I could keep lying to her, or she could forgive me. The poor thing had no choice but to open up, but she never felt comfortable and she was happy when, a short time later, she broke up with him. I had a hard time leaving him, he was a powerful man in the industry; my representative and my producer. I was very afraid that by separating my career would be hurt “.

And he questioned the words of the producer when he talks about what they had and confessed that he wrote his confession crying, “Why do you lie every time you talk about me? Because he knows perfectly well that what he did is a crime. Throughout our relationship I was a minor. I write this crying. Crying for what happened, yes, but also crying for what is still happening. What would my life have been like if Luis, instead of putting me in his bed, had done what he was supposed to do, which was take care of me? I will never know”.

But he pondered the matter, “What I do know is thatThe things you experience mark you forever. ‘Life is lived forward but understood backwards’. Today I can see that this relationship contaminated my life in many ways.”.

In her text, Sasha also takes responsibility for what her truth may bring but chose to speak her truth, “That relationship ended 33 years ago, but until today, when I share it, the toxic thing that it brought with it ends. I assume the part that should correspond to me, but I can no longer -nor should I- keep silent. Shame and fear should never be greater than the truth. I assume the consequences that the truth can bring”.

Finally, she apologized to her family for reliving this episode and putting them in an ‘awkward’ situation but wanted to empower other women through her words, “I apologize to my family and Alejandro, my partner, for putting them in such an uncomfortable situation again. Talking about this makes me feel enormous shame. For decades I wanted to believe that not mentioning it would make it go away. She was wrong”.

“If there is any kind of peace behind sharing this very painful personal story, it is to empower other women to speak out if they live in an abusive situation. I do not intend to speak more on this subject. Why am I talking about this now? Because Luis de Ya No”ended.