Sasha Sokol case. Luis de Llano and his time as a producer at the beginning of Timbiriche

Timbiriche It formally began in 1982, as a result of the wave of youth groups that were successfully launched at the end of the 1970s, such as Parchís in Spain or Chamos and Menudo in South America.

The name responds to the simple game known in Mexico as “Timbiriche” and the idea was to counterbalance the successful children’s group of Spanish origin Parchís, which also refers to a similar game.

In its initial stage, Timbiriche was made up of sasha sokol, Paulina Rubio, Alix Bauer, Mariana Garza, Benny Ibarra and Diego Schoening; their careers began on Televisa, under the direction of the television and also musical producer, Luis Miguel de Llano Macedoknown as Luis de Llano.

His first album was called “Timbiriche” and was released on the music market on Children’s Day, April 30, 1982.

Since then those children began to have fame and followers who accompanied them on each album they presented; Among his first successes are “Timbiriche”, “México”, “Today I have to tell you Dad”, among others.

Despite the fact that there were several changes in its members, the public received them with pleasure and sympathy until they were teenagers, among the most popular songs of that stage are “Besos de Ceniza”, “With everyone except me” and “Don’t be so cruel to me”, among others.

Shortly after, several of them decided to start their own musical career, such was the case of Sasha Sokol, Paulina Rubio, Erick Rubin and Benny Ibarra. Others decided to dedicate themselves to acting, or to withdraw from the artistic medium.

On May 29, 2018, the magazine TVNotas published an interview with the producer Luis de Llano, in which he admitted to having had a relationship with the singer Sasha Sokol, “it was when she left Timbiriche and I launched her as a soloist at the Teatro de the City”, in 1986, when she was 17 years.

“I loved her very much and I love her a lot,” he said then.

