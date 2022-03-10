Sasha Sokol: Mauricio Martínez denounces sexual abuse by “Toño” Berumen | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Antonio Berumen, better known as Toño, positioned himself as a much-loved celebrity in the entertainment industry for his career as a music producer, after successfully launch different groups such as Mercury, Magneto and Kairo.

However, a piece of news caught everyone’s attention after he was reported for abuse by one of the most recognized actors. Everything arose from the story of abuse that Sasha Sakol shared against Luis de Llano, who seems to have armed Mauricio Martínez with courage to open up to his followers about his uncomfortable experience.

Through his Twitter account, the actor pointed out that the producer “got over the top”, in addition to calling him “pig. The post rIt quickly went viral and several people sent him messages of support and empathy.

“The same year as Operación Triunfo I studied for 6 months at the CEA. A colleague who knew that he also sang introduced me to Toño Berumen…ask him how it went the day that pig went the wrong way. I was a 23-year-old adult and I was able to defend myself. But how many don’t?” Martinez wrote.

To complement his story, the actor published another message followed by the aforementioned one, where involved Verástegui for maintaining a friendly relationship with Berumen despite having committed crimes against other young people, as indicated on the social network.

“That’s why I don’t believe ANYTHING in Verástegui. He is still in contact with Berumen and they make perpetual candles. Toño even worked (or works) with the Vatican! But he had a camera in the bathroom to see young people bathe Nobody tells me. I saw it with my own eyes, “he added.

Possibly, given the great response he received and the messages he received from users who claimed they believed him, Mauricio Martínez steeled himself to tell all the details of how the sexual assault happened.

Mauricio explained that the attack occurred in 2002 when he went to Antonio Berumen’s office after arriving in Mexico City after having studied in New York, since he hoped it would be his manager to sign a record deal.

However, when he was there he really wanted to go to the bathroom and while he was there he realized that had a camera pointed directly at the shower, which made him feel quite nervous. Later, Berumen improperly touched him in his private part.

I left quite nervous and sang. He told me “you are very tense; Why don’t you take a bath?” My stomach churned. In that he wanted to massage my neck and in the blink of an eye, his hand was already where he didn’t have to be. I pushed him, I lied to his mother and I ran away,” said the actor.

The actor stated that he did not want to talk more about it, since he believed that it was not as strong as what happened with Sasha Sokol, but that his testimony was a great source for gain strength to talk about the abuse you suffered.

“This has been a topic that I have dealt with in therapy because one feels very unpleasant after something like that. But it is not compared to sexual abuse or a relationship of years. But today, with a little more maturity, and with the example of Sasha’s courage, I dared to talk about it”.