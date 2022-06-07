Sassa de Osma confirms that these sneakers are the best choice for your summer looks

We have been able to see our beloved royal in a black summer dress and Golden Goose black to the ankle that do the outfits perfect. In the case of Sassa de Osma, she wears them in black with white laces and a gold detail on the side. He accompanies them with a trench coat color beigeframed glasses that match your total look. His bag catches our attention Moira Laporta that also looks great on you.

Others celebrities they carry the Golden Goose because they know they are a sure hit. We have been able to see Tamara Falc and Ana de Armas among others, with the same shoes in diferent models.

Many times we think that we have to combine the dresses with high-heeled or flat sandals, but we are seeing that the slippers are trend for this kind of outfits.

We know they are your favorite sneakers because we have been able to see it on other occasions wearing the same brand. This time with other colors and a look distinct.

The queen of sneakers

The sneakers Y Sassa of Osma they do the tandem perfect. We saw her a few days ago with other shoes from a well-known brand, See. The V-10 Leather White Nautiko Pekn model that combines the navy blue V with a red detail on the heel. Its classic design and commitment to the environment through an ecological production model make these shoes the favorite of Kate Middleton either Tamara Falcon.

