Sassa de Osma signs up for the Golden Goose sneakers

All the sneakers that will elevate your 2022 looks

The Sassa de Osma bikini that Carolina de Monaco already wore

We have seen her shine at major European weddings as a member of the Hannover family, but Sassa de Osma has also accustomed us to signing some of the looks casual most inspiring among royals. In his wardrobe there are Haute Couture dresses with jeans, blouses and sneakers from some of the firms of the moment and the latest look that he has shared in his feed of Instagram is the best proof of this.

The royal has wanted to celebrate spring with a sophisticated styling with two garments that can never be missing in the wardrobe and some Golden Goose sneakers, the favorites of other royals and celebritieslike Victoria Federica, Tamara Falcó and Ana de Armas. On this occasion, Sassa has chosen a black model in a boot version with the characteristic white star, matching laces and a gold side stripe.

Sassa has made these sneakers the perfect accessory for your summer look. She has combined them with a long flowing black dress that has its most striking detail in her V-neckline. A garment that has been worn together with a beige trench coat, the perfect ally for the changing spring temperatures, reaffirming that the combo of black and beige colors is still one of the favorites of fashion experts.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The royal has completed the look with clear-rimmed sunglasses, opting for one of the trends of the season, colored frames, which Carlota Casiraghi and Beatriz Borromeo already wore in Monaco just a few days ago, and a black and beige bucket bag from the firm founded by Moira Laporta and herself: Moi & Sass.

With her styling, Sassa de Osma shows that Golden Goose sneakers continue to be among the favorites of celebrities to combine with all kinds of looks. The firm was founded in 2000 by the Venetian couple formed by Francesca Rinaldo and Alessandro Gallo and since then their designs with a sophisticated style and air vintage They have not stopped gaining faithful followers who always choose their designs.

If you are convinced by the combination of garments and the look that Sassa de Osma has created with these black sneakers from Golden Goose, you can add to your wish list This practically identical model.

DR Mid Star suede and leather high-top sneakers Golden Goose

My Theresa €520.00

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io