Sassari, surgeon who died of Covid: former Ats and Labor srl civil managers

SASSARI. The former Ats and Labor srl, owner of the Sassarese Polyclinic, were cited as civilian responsible in the proceedings underway before the gup of the Sassari Court for the death of the Sassari surgeon Marco Spissu, 72, killed by Covid on the 15th. April 2020. For that tragedy, the prosecutor Paolo Piras asked for the indictment of four health managers, accused of manslaughter and culpable epidemic: Fiorenzo Delogu, coordinator of the crisis unit of the socio-health area of ​​Ats, and three managers of the Sassarese Polyclinic, Paolo Argenti, managing director, Angelo Pietro Melis, medical director, and Angelo Capriotti, head of the prevention and protection service.

Delogu, defended by lawyers Silvio Piras and Giovanni Sechi, is accused of manslaughter for not having carried out the molecular swab in Spissu. Melis, Capriotti and Argenti, assisted by Agostinangelo Marras, must answer for manslaughter and culpable epidemic for not informing employees about the protective measures to be taken against the coronavirus. The surgeon, already retired, had returned to work to help out in the midst of the pandemic, and had contracted the virus after performing an operation on a patient in the private Sassarese Polyclinic. The patient later tested positive and infected the doctor, who died after a month of fighting Covid.

Spissu’s family filed a civil action and this morning the gup Giuseppe Grotteria accepted the request for a civil liability summons of the then Ats and Labor srl. The hearing will continue on June 21st. (Handle).