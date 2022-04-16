Sassari, the recovery of the volleyball gym becomes a coincidence

The Volleyball Federation will support the construction of the sports hall in Cagliari.

Controversy and sport in Sassari. No from the president of the Fip regional committee, the Italian volleyball federation, to the offer of the Municipality for the recovery of the Pier Paolo Peru gym in via Coradduzza. “I communicate the impossibility – writes the president Eliseo Secci – of this sports federation to adhere to the proposal in question as Fipav has already resolved to participate in the expression of interest for the construction of the new sports hall in Cagliari “. The answer is not long in coming and is entrusted to the city councilor Manuel Alivesigroup leader of Noi per Sassari, who talks about “grotesque affair”, “incredible reply” and explains: “The attempt of the Sassari administration was to lay the foundations for the recovery of the structure, which had been abandoned for years, to give the city a new sports space, especially for volleyball “.

Alivesi then takes the ball to find an alleged contradictory posture of Secci recalling his presence at the demonstration “organized by the Fip itself at Palazzo Ducale to protest the lack of interest of the municipal administration in the Sassari volleyball sports sector“. Precisely on this point the mayor himself, or whoever manages the social account that bears his name, increases the dose: “I understand – writes Nanni Campus or whoever for him – that the president of regional volleyball prefers to sponsor the construction of a new facility in Cagliari, but then why come to Sassari to protest because there are no facilities? “. Finally comes Secci’s rejoinder, reached by us on the phone: “The first citizen – he says – should read up before writing on social media”. And reconstructs the origin of the funds in question, coming from the National Pnrr – national recovery and resilience plan – sport front belonging to cluster 3 which is aimed at “projects in which there is the sporting-competitive interest of at least one sports federation“. “In the case of Cagliari we are not talking – specifies the president of the Fip – of gym maintenance but of construction from scratch of a multipurpose facility with eight thousand seats for an expense of twenty million euros“. On which the green light of four federations (which can support only one intervention) – volleyball, tennis, table tennis, boxing – has arrived. each with four million euros to which will be added, if the project goes through, the three million and 500 thousand euros of the Cagliari municipality.

Basically, Secci still maintains, the Sassari proposal should be included in the measure of cluster 2, the one that includes “the regeneration of sports facilities“. In the tone of the civic leader’s response, he adds: “Only resentment for the demonstration of the Doge’s Palace which I still claim and in any case I want to thank him for his interest. But yesterday’s words are an attempt to put me against the sports federations but he will not succeed ”. There is also a clarification on the timing: “I was contacted by the Municipality of Cagliari in mid-March, by that of Sassari last week, moreover by an official, not even by the councilor“. Meanwhile, discontent rages, net of the positions on the pitch: Sassari, this is the general impression, is losing too many opportunities.