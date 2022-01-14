Sassoli: Macron, Michel and von der Leyen in Strasbourg on Monday – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JAN 13 – The commemoration ceremony at the Plenary in Strasbourg will be held on Monday from 6 to 7:30 pm and will be chaired by the interim president Roberta Metsola.



The ceremony will begin with the screening of the short video “David Maria Sassoli, President of the European Parliament”. Former Italian Prime Minister and former MEP, Enrico Letta, will give a eulogy, followed by a musical interlude by cellist Anne Gastinel. Subsequently, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the French president Emmanuel Macron will take the floor, also on behalf of the rotating presidency of the EU Council, followed by the leaders of the political groups of the Pe.



The European anthem “Ode to Joy” by Ludwig van Beethoven will be played at the end of the event.



The presence of the MEP and president of FI Silvio Berlusconi is also expected among the Italian leaders. Among the European heads of government, on the other hand, the presence of the Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel and the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is likely. (HANDLE).

