Sassuolo-Bologna 0-2 and Venice-Lazio 1-2 LIVE: still Acerbi goals! | First page

After the advances on Tuesday, the 19th day of A league, with the last matches before the Christmas break.

It starts at 16.30 with two races. There Lazio from Sarri, fresh from the victory against the Genoa, closes his 2021 at the Penzo against Venice. The Biancocelesti must give up Immobile, in quarantine due to the positivity of his wife.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS
Venice – Romero; Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Molinaro; Kiyine, Ampadu, Busio; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen All. Zanetti

Lazio – Strakosha; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni. Herds Sarri.

Also at 16.30 it is also the turn of the Emilian derby between Sassuolo And Bologna. The team of Dionysus is in a good period, back from two wins and three draws in the last five. The team of Mihajlovic, on the other hand, he has lost his last three games against Fiorentina, Turin and Juventus.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS
Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Pegolo; Muldur, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Traore, Boga; Scamacca. Coach: Dionisi.

Bologna (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Bonifazi, Medel; Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Soriano, Hickey; Arnautovic, Orsolini. Coach: Mihajlovic

At 18.30, in addition to Inter-Turin And Roma-Sampdoria, room for the challenge between the surprising Fiorentina from Italian And Vlahovic and the Verona from Tudor.

Source link

