Sassuolo Bologna 0-3: Orsolini, Hickey and Santander seal the derby – Sport – Football

Bologna, 22 December 2021 – After three consecutive defeats, Bologna raise your head and he does so by winning on the last day of the first round, the one that closes the calendar year: in Reggio Emilia, at Sassuolo, the rossoblùs win 3 to 0 thanks to the networks of Orsolini, Hickey and Santander, returning to a victory that had been missing for far too many rounds. Mihajlovic’s players, with this victory, close the year at 27 points, which allows Arnautovic and his teammates to overtake Sassuolo again.

Mihajlovic changes three: inside Bonifazi, Skov Olsen and Orsolini, Theate out due to a small physical problem, De Silvestri and Barrow on the bench. In Sassuolo some news: there is Pegolo in goal, bench for Raspadori with Boga who has a chance in front. At 6 ‘Sassuolo is already scary: verticalization for Scamacca, who kicks diagonally and finds Skorupski’s response, also helped by the post. Three minutes later Frattesi finds no opposition, and tries the conclusion from outside: the goalkeeper of Bologna is saved once again, who rejects.









On Orsolini’s left-handed, Bologna’s first chance to do wrong, but the left of number 7 ends very high. Side Sassuolo continues to worry Scamacca’s physicality and technique: at 17 ‘the right of the Roma school player ends at the side. But, at 36 ‘, Orsolini adjusts his aim and break the door down: launch with the tachometer of Dominguez, Orsolini checks, he adjusts the ball and slips the ball under the crossbar, preventing Pegolo from any attempt to intervene. Sassuolo risks collapsing a few minutes after the double whistle: Skov Olsen runs away on the left, ball in the middle and Rogerio’s salvific intervention, who sweeps in the center of the area, moving the ball away but touching the own goal. But that’s just the starter for the 2-0: from the following corner kick: Hickey scores his fourth goal kicking first intention, with the right, from outside the area and finding a goal that would seem to cut the legs of the neroverdi.

The second half begins with a double chance rossoblù: first Pegolo flies on Orsolini’s header – offside – then Ayhan rejects Soumaoro’s conclusion. Fabbri ends the action, then whistles to signal the irregular position of the number seven. Pegolo goes back to wearing the Superman cape 5 ‘: the Sassuolo goalkeeper saves on Hickey, today with a very hot right foot. At 15 ‘Scamacca returns to be seen: Frattesi’s suggestion is picked up by the center forward, but Skorupski blocks the header. Two minutes later in Vignato and Barrow for Svanberg and Orsolini: halfway through the second half Skorupski saves the result with a parade of applause on Berardi, good at arming the left-handed from outside the area.









On Barrow’s right the opportunity, five to go, to close the game, but the Gambian hits badly. The former Atalanta has another chance to sign the 3-0: this time Pegolo opposes Barrow, only in front of the goalkeeper. On the triple whistle there is glory for Santander too: Vignato recovers a ball in a dangerous area, unloads the Paraguayan who avoids Pegolo’s intervention and deposits on the net. The bench gets up to go to celebrate the center forward, Bologna closes the year at 27 points.

The match report

Sassuolo 0-3 Bologna

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Pegolo; Muldur (1 ‘st Toljan), Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio (42’ st Kyriakopoulos); Frattesi, Lopez (42 ‘st Magnanelli), Traoré (18’ st Defrel); Berardi, Scamacca, Boga (1 ‘st Raspadori). Coach: Dionisi. Available: Satalino, Zacchi, Goldaniga, Peluso, Harroui, Chiriches.

Bologna (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Bonifazi (35 ‘st Binks); Skov Olsen (27 ‘st De Silvestri), Svanberg (17’ st Vignato), Dominguez, Soriano, Hickey; Orsolini (17 ‘st Barrow), Arnautovic (27’ st Santander). Coach: Mihajlovic. Available; Spring, Bardi, Mbaye, Dijks, Viola, Sansone, van Hooijdonk.









Scorers: 36 ‘pt Orsolini (B), 44’ pt Hickey (B), 49 ‘st Santander (B). Booked: at 14 ‘st Svanberg (B), 19’ st Dominguez (B), at 31 ‘st Santander (B), at 45’ st Magnanelli (S).

Referee: Fabbri di Ravenna.

