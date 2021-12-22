Sassuolo-Bologna, Dionisi: “Djuricic is back in 2022. I expect more from Boga”

The Sassuolo back on the field after the good point won against Fiorentina . On the nineteenth day, the last of the first round, the neroverdi will play in the Emilian derby against Bologna , scheduled for Wednesday 22 November at 4:30 pm. Alessio Dionysus , technician of the Sassuolo , spoke at the press conference to present the match against the team of Mihajlovic , his statements are as follows:

“Djuricic? Filip is back in 2022. We hope to play an important match tomorrow even if it is complicated. From the outside we talk about the market, the kids know that then they will have some days off later. Distractions run the risk of having them. We must ensure that there are fewer of them because tomorrow we can take another step. To date we have never done it and we have an important chance tomorrow. From Boga i expect more. Obviously he had a forced stop due to injury, we know he’s a strong player and he’s a great guy. There is no bad faith, there is no thought behind it, I say it directly: I expect more. He is one of the strongest players on the team and I think so too but when he entered with the Fiorentina those of Fiorentina perceive it more than for what he could give and did not give. Maybe he will play tomorrow but I certainly expect a lot“.