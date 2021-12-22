Sports

Sassuolo-Bologna, Dionisi: “Djuricic is back in 2022. I expect more from Boga”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

The statements by Alessio Dionisi, Sassuolo coach, on the eve of the match against Bologna, scheduled for Wednesday 22 December at 16:30

The Sassuolo back on the field after the good point won against Fiorentina. On the nineteenth day, the last of the first round, the neroverdi will play in the Emilian derby against Bologna, scheduled for Wednesday 22 November at 4:30 pm. Alessio Dionysus, technician of the Sassuolo, spoke at the press conference to present the match against the team of Mihajlovic, his statements are as follows:

Djuricic? Filip is back in 2022. We hope to play an important match tomorrow even if it is complicated. From the outside we talk about the market, the kids know that then they will have some days off later. Distractions run the risk of having them. We must ensure that there are fewer of them because tomorrow we can take another step. To date we have never done it and we have an important chance tomorrow. From Boga i expect more. Obviously he had a forced stop due to injury, we know he’s a strong player and he’s a great guy. There is no bad faith, there is no thought behind it, I say it directly: I expect more. He is one of the strongest players on the team and I think so too but when he entered with the Fiorentina those of Fiorentina perceive it more than for what he could give and did not give. Maybe he will play tomorrow but I certainly expect a lot“.

December 21, 2021 (change December 21, 2021 | 15:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the startlist of the GS of Killington, with strong weather risk

4 weeks ago

Lokomotiv Moscow Lazio 0-3: Leading building, Biancocelesti qualified

4 weeks ago

Volleyball, Conegliano historic record: with Egonu equals the primacy of consecutive victories

November 15, 2021

Calhanoglu found the element he was missing. And Inter has recovered

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button