Sassuolo-Cagliari, Dionisi’s conference: “Djuricic out, Boga almost”

Dionisi on the charity initiative

“I anticipate you trying to grasp the meaning of everything. I must remember that a tragic thing has happened in Sassuolo in these days that has affected me, all of Sassuolo. I wanted to remind you that Sassuolo will join a fundraiser in favor of the girl who is orphaned and I say that we all have to do something. I think these things go beyond a match won or lost. The reality is different. We talk about football with a smile but talking about these things we should reflect. I felt compelled to remember this”.

Dionisi on the injured

“Djuricic has not recovered, Goldaniga neither. Boga today we still have training, there are not many hopes but let’s see”.