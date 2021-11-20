Sports

Sassuolo-Cagliari, Dionisi’s conference: “Djuricic out, Boga almost”

Almost everything ready at Sassuolo in view of tomorrow’s match against Cagliari, the neroverdi will host the rossoblùs in the 13th matchday of Serie A 2021/22, kick-off scheduled at 12:30.

The press conference of Mr. Alessio Dionisi ended just a few moments ago, the home coach presented the challenge in this way, below are the most interesting passages especially from a Fantasy Football perspective.

Dionisi on the charity initiative

“I anticipate you trying to grasp the meaning of everything. I must remember that a tragic thing has happened in Sassuolo in these days that has affected me, all of Sassuolo. I wanted to remind you that Sassuolo will join a fundraiser in favor of the girl who is orphaned and I say that we all have to do something. I think these things go beyond a match won or lost. The reality is different. We talk about football with a smile but talking about these things we should reflect. I felt compelled to remember this”.

Dionisi on the injured

“Djuricic has not recovered, Goldaniga neither. Boga today we still have training, there are not many hopes but let’s see”.

Dionisi on the relationship with Raspadori

“I smile because nothing has happened. I smile because there is a loyal and sincere relationship with everyone. It is normal that players may not be happy in some situations but a coach has to accept. Giacomo is a leader, he is important to us. Let’s not forget his age, you have to give him time. We have to start putting him in a position to finalize more but these things come. There has never been a problem with Giacomo. “

Dionisi on the comparison between Scamacca and Ibrahimovic

“Let’s forget about these comparisons, it’s like comparing me to coaches who have 30 years of career, it’s useless to do so.”

